STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: COCKTAILS AND MOCKTAILS

ACROSS

1. Angelou and Rudolph

6. Mason’s load

9. Bobby Pickett’s “Monster ____”

13. Infection from contaminated water or food

14. Formerly Cassius Clay

15. Slow, musically speaking

16. ____ Ste. Marie, Ontario

17. Bonding words

18. Like draft beer

19. *Cognac, orange liqueur, lemon juice

21. *Tropical cocktail favorite

23. Motion of approval

24. *Home of pisco sour

25. Smoker’s residue

28. Big butte

30. *It has both white and dark rum

35. Popular BBQ side

37. Pea houses

39. *Hold your drink aloft in honor

40. “Downton Abbey” countess

41. Subject of 17th century Dutch mania

43. Cote d’Azur locale

44. Teatro alla Scala offering

46. Sushi selection

47. Kind of jeans fit

48. *She famously disliked the eponymous drink

50. Chesterfield or ulster

52. Bro’s sib

53. Long and lean

55. Petting spot

57. *Negroni and boulevardier ingredient

61. Time for the big bowl games

65. Unethical loaner’s practice

66. Designed to guarantee equal rights

68. Cooler manufacturer

69. #38 Down, pl.

70. Atlantic catch

71. Musical ensemble

72. Rodeo Drive tree

73. It’s of the beholder

74. Rosetta Stone, e.g.

DOWN

1. Difficult situation

2. Antioxidant-rich berry

3. Common contraction

4. Kind of wrench

5. TV’s popular portmanteau

6. Let it down to relax?

7. *____ fashioned

8. D in LED

9. Take-out handout

10. Nay sayer

11. Sun, e.g.

12. Indigenous people of northeast Arizona

15. *Nespolino fruit

20. Highly skilled

22. Elbow rest

24. Portable lock

25. Fancy tie

26. Ski run

27. Sheik’s bevy

29. *Whiskey ___

31. Charged particles

32. Flip side, pl.

33. Binary digits code

34. Things on a list

36. “Star Trek” speed

38. Fodder holder

42. Eloise’s residence

45. Quiets

49. Otitis organ

51. *Popular mixer, pl.

54. Brother’s daughter

56. Should

57. Turning point

58. World’s largest continent

59. *To warm wine or cider and add spices

60. Junior ball

61. Green gemstone

62. Burn-soothing plant

63. Agitate

64. Yesteryear

67. *First name in cola and grenadine

