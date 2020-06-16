STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: COCKTAILS AND MOCKTAILS
ACROSS
1. Angelou and Rudolph
6. Mason’s load
9. Bobby Pickett’s “Monster ____”
13. Infection from contaminated water or food
14. Formerly Cassius Clay
15. Slow, musically speaking
16. ____ Ste. Marie, Ontario
17. Bonding words
18. Like draft beer
19. *Cognac, orange liqueur, lemon juice
21. *Tropical cocktail favorite
23. Motion of approval
24. *Home of pisco sour
25. Smoker’s residue
28. Big butte
30. *It has both white and dark rum
35. Popular BBQ side
37. Pea houses
39. *Hold your drink aloft in honor
40. “Downton Abbey” countess
41. Subject of 17th century Dutch mania
43. Cote d’Azur locale
44. Teatro alla Scala offering
46. Sushi selection
47. Kind of jeans fit
48. *She famously disliked the eponymous drink
50. Chesterfield or ulster
52. Bro’s sib
53. Long and lean
55. Petting spot
57. *Negroni and boulevardier ingredient
61. Time for the big bowl games
65. Unethical loaner’s practice
66. Designed to guarantee equal rights
68. Cooler manufacturer
69. #38 Down, pl.
70. Atlantic catch
71. Musical ensemble
72. Rodeo Drive tree
73. It’s of the beholder
74. Rosetta Stone, e.g.
DOWN
1. Difficult situation
2. Antioxidant-rich berry
3. Common contraction
4. Kind of wrench
5. TV’s popular portmanteau
6. Let it down to relax?
7. *____ fashioned
8. D in LED
9. Take-out handout
10. Nay sayer
11. Sun, e.g.
12. Indigenous people of northeast Arizona
15. *Nespolino fruit
20. Highly skilled
22. Elbow rest
24. Portable lock
25. Fancy tie
26. Ski run
27. Sheik’s bevy
29. *Whiskey ___
31. Charged particles
32. Flip side, pl.
33. Binary digits code
34. Things on a list
36. “Star Trek” speed
38. Fodder holder
42. Eloise’s residence
45. Quiets
49. Otitis organ
51. *Popular mixer, pl.
54. Brother’s daughter
56. Should
57. Turning point
58. World’s largest continent
59. *To warm wine or cider and add spices
60. Junior ball
61. Green gemstone
62. Burn-soothing plant
63. Agitate
64. Yesteryear
67. *First name in cola and grenadine
