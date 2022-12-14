KENDALLVILLE — Is $100,000 for facade grants enough?
In 2022 the answer was clearly no, as the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission doled out that amount by the end of October, leaving it with nothing to give in the final two months of the year.
In 2023, that cap may get raised to ensure that anyone who needs help fixing up their buildings can get it.
No decisions were made Wednesday, but a short-handed board with just three of its five members briefly chatted about it and decided to take up the issue with a hopefully full board at the January meeting.
"We spent all our money in the first 10 months of the year," commission President Loren Allen said. "There are people going without ... and these people need help. We got pretty close this year but we were short a little bit."
For the second year in a row, the RDC had budgeted $100,000 for its annual facade grant program, which is a 50/50 matching program up to $15,000.
Those funds can be utilized by any building owner within the city's TIF area, which covers just about everything from Drake Road to U.S. 6 along Main Street, as well the entire U.S. 6 corridor from the eastern city limits to the western city limits on the highway. Most grants are still being utilized by downtown owners, although the city has had a few takers from building owners off U.S. 6.
The RDC hit its $100,000 cap this year as interest in the program has grown year-to-year. The commission doled out about $92,000 in grants in 2021 and about $68,000 in 2020.
Even five years ago the city would budget $30,000 per year and not use all of it, exemplifying the growth that's occurred since.
"I'd like to set aside more funds if we can," commission member Joe Sells said. "There's a lot of great things going on downtown and I'd hate to see us hinder that growth."
Sells pre-emptively shot down the possibility of tweaking the format of the grants, saying he didn't think reducing the $15,000 per year award limit to open up to more people was the right answer, especially as material costs and labor on construction work has gone up.
In 2022, the RDC committed $300,000 toward a more generous 75/25 facade grant program mimicking the rules of the $2 million state PreservINg Main Street the city is still in the midst of processing. That pot of money is for bigger projects like the scope of the state grant, which will have bids opened in January and construction starting in spring.
The RDC hasn't had many takers from that pot yet, with Allen mentioning that the people who showed interest in the $2 million grant — which had a slightly more generous 85/15 match — but weren't picked for that project haven't tapped the RDC's program.
Commission member Carla Lowe, who owns one of the buildings that is being bid in Top 10 of the PreservINg Main Street project as well as one building in the next five and one building not being considered, said building owners on the fringe of the $2 million are in limbo because the big project hasn't been priced out yet.
Since the RDC stipulated it won't fund any work on buildings being funded by the state grant, Lowe said the other 15 buildings that weren't in the city's Top 10 are more or less frozen until they have a final roster for the $2 million grant.
The commission captures just over $500,000 per year in TIF revenue from its three districts and, right now, doesn't have any many expenditures on the horizon, Allen noted.
The RDC did pay out toward several special projects including funding part of the McCray Solar Generation Facility, providing matching funds toward the PreservINg Main Street match and funding part of the Main Street manager's salary, paving the parking lot behind Main Street buildings on the west side of the street, purchasing a downtown speaker system and purchasing the string lights that now zig-zag over Main Street.
"Our other expenditures, we're getting those obligations taken care of and, right now, there aren't any other major expenditures coming up," Allen said.
The $300,000 the RDC put toward its 75/25 downtown facade program is already committed, so that's not an ongoing expense, Clerk-Treasurer Katie Ritchie reminded.
"Really the only thing you'll have going forward year after year is the $100,000," Ritchie said.
That means the commission would have about $400,000 in revenue uncommitted, plus whatever is currently in the fund balances to use going forward.
Sells indicated his support for raising the facade grant pot next year.
"I think we need to stay strong on the grants and making improvements," he said.
The three members present decided to hold off on any final decision until January so that other board members Tara Streb and Jim Jarrett could weigh in, too.
But everyone in the room was in agreement — Main Street hasn't looked this nice in a long, long time.
"I cannot remember the last time I saw Main Street look like it does now," Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. "With the lights in the windows and decorations out front ...(people are saying) 'This is so beautiful. This is so neat.'"
In other business Wednesday, the commission:
• Paid an invoice for networking work including switching, plugs, copper wire and network wiring to hook up the computer base for the downtown sound system, which is located at the Kendallville Area of Chamber office.
Commission members hadn't been made aware of any additional cost, but Allen said the work had been required for the sound system setup and had been authorized by city engineer Scott Derby.
Commission members also wondered who, if anyone, is paying for the licensing for the Christmas music being piped in the downtown. Board members were of the opinion that since they purchased the sound system, another group could take on the associated cost of music.
• Retained the same slate of officers for 2023 with Allen as president, Lowe as vice president and Streb as secretary. Mayor Handshoe said she did not plan to make any changes in the RDC's roster, as long as everyone was still willing to serve.
The board will get a new non-voting school board member. Barb Babcock, who currently fills the role, did not run for re-election to the East Noble School Board and will end her service at the end of this year. The commission had expressed an interest in perhaps picking up former Avilla Elementary Principal Dave Pine as its member, but the appointment is up to the school board, who was meeting Wednesday night.
