FREMONT — Robert Vincent Brown, age 88, of Fremont, Indiana, died on on Jan. 31, 2022 at home.
Mr. Brown was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on Feb. 14, 1933, to Darl Vincent Brown and Lorraine May (Enslen) Merriman. They preceded him in death.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1953-1955.
He married Norma Jean Carpenter on Feb. 14, 1956, in Angola, and she survives him.
Robert was a tool and die maker before retiring in 1992.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Brown, of Fremont; daughters, Robin Northam, of Lake Forest, California, and Rodell and Rick Rickerd, of Fremont; son, Ronald and Karen Brown, of Bronson, Michigan; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Terri Freeburn.
There will be a celebration of life, with military honors, held at Fremont American Legion Post 257, 310 S. Wayne St., Fremont, Indiana, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.
A Masonic service will be held at 3 p.m.
Burial will take place later at Fremont Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
