Pro Baseball Former Trine pitcher Wheaton signs
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — Former Trine University pitcher Adam Wheaton signed a free agent contract with the independent Windy City Thunderbolts from the Frontier League on Thursday morning.
Wheaton transferred to NCAA Division I Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and had his best season as a collegiate baseball player. He was 10-2 with 2.66 earned run average, a 1.25 WHIP (walks and hit per innings pitched) and opposing hitters batted .241 against him. In 91 and one-third innings pitched, he allowed 83 hits and 29 walks and struck out 69.
Wheaton was an all-region selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association and made the All-Western Athletic Conference Second Team.
Wheaton played at Trine from 2018 to 2021. Since 1999, he is Thunder’s career leader in strikeouts with 199, career strikeouts per nine innings with 9.84, tied for first in career shutouts with three, tied for second in career complete games with 11, third in career pickoffs for a pitcher with 10, and sixth in career earned run average with 3.66. He had 10 career pitching wins for Trine.
Colleges
Trine grad Fox to lead Adrian softball
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian College athletic director Craig Rainey announced the hiring of 2018 Trine University graduate Kaylee Fox as the Bulldogs’ new softball coach on Wednesday evening.
Fox just began her coaching responsibilities at Adrian and is the second former Thunder softball player to be hired as a head softball coach this summer by a Trine rival in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Longtime Trine assistant coach Brittney Harvey was hired at Hope in late June.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to join Adrian,” Fox said in an Adrian statement. “Being back in the MIAA is something I am looking forward to. I cannot wait to start this journey with this team and see what we can build together!”
Fox was an assistant softball coach at Muskingum (Ohio) University last season, and began her college coaching career as an assistant at Minnesota Duluth for one season in 2019. She helped improve the team’s hitting in both places.
Fox played at Trine from 2015-18 and holds Thunder career softball records in home runs with 62, runs batted in with 206 and slugging percentage with .786. She was selected as an NCAA Division III First Team All-American in her senior season of 2018 and as a Third Team All-American as a freshman in 2015.
Fox was a three-team First Team all-region selection and a three-time All-MIAA selection. She briefly played professional softball and earned First Team all-league honors during the first season of play in the American Softball Association in 2019.
Thunder release men’s tennis slate
ANGOLA — Trine University released its men’s tennis schedule for the entire 2022-23 academic year on Thursday.
Coach Erin Kolar’s Thunder are coming off a 10-8 overall season and a berth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament berth last year. They were 5-2 in MIAA duals this past spring and was the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.
Trine opens the fall season at Manchester on Sept. 8. Trine will take part in Hope’s tournament Sept. 16 and 17 and will play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regional Championships Sept. 22-25 in St. Louis, Missouri, to end the fall season.
The spring starts with the team’s annual spring trip to Orlando, Florida, March 3-9 to play a few duals.
The spring season will begin up north by hosting Manchester on March 16. The MIAA opener will be at Olivet on March 22. The regular season ends at Wabash on April 21.
Trine University 2022-23 Men’s Tennis Schedule
2022
September: 8, at Manchester, 4 p.m.; 10, at Franklin 3-way — vs. Franklin, 10 a.m.; vs. Webster (Mo.), 2 p.m.; 16-17, at Hope Invitational, times TBA; 19, Anderson, 3 p.m.; 22-25, at ITA Regional Championships in St. Louis, Mo., times TBA.
2023
March: 3-9 at Spring Trip in Orlando, Fla.; 16, Manchester, 4 p.m.; 22, at Olivet, 4 p.m.; 25, at Albion, 2 p.m.
April: 1, at Adrian, 2 p.m.; 5, Alma, 4 p.m.; 7, at Hope, 4 p.m.; 15, Calvin, 3 p.m.; 19, Kalamazoo, 4 p.m.; 21, at Wabash, 4:30 p.m.
High Schools Westview All-Sport Pass on sale
EMMA — 2022-23 All-Sports passes for Westview will be on sale to students, families and the general public starting on Monday and lasting until Sep. 2.
The All-Sport Pass is $75 apiece for adults, $45 for senior citizens aged 65 or older and college students under the age of 25 and $30 for students.
The family pass is available for parents and children at Westview in grades K-12 for $195.
All-sport passes will be available for sale during registration hours and at 7th grade orientation, as well as at the athletic office during school hours, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Passes are nontransferable.
