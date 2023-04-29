Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel passes away at age 82
LIGONIER — After a more than year-long battle with a recurrence of cancer, Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel has died.
She was 82.
Fisel publicly announced in April 2022 that she was battling cancer, which at the time had led to doctors having to remove a portion of her tongue and several lymph nodes.
On April 11, she had shared a message through Ligonier Police Chief and Public Safety Director Bryan Shearer that she had returned home from an extended hospital stay and was on hospice care for pain management.
Fisel, a business owner turned politician, was first elected mayor in 2007 after beating incumbent mayor Gary Bishop in the Republican primary, then defeated Democrat Margarita White in the fall general election.
She served four terms and had announced in December 2022, amid her ongoing fight, that she was not intending to seek a fifth term, stating that even if she had not been battling cancer, she would not run again.
“We are with a heavy heart this morning,” Shearer said, “but it makes it easier for us because of Patty’s faith. She was a Christian.”
Shearer described her vision for the city as “High energy. She wanted us involved in everything.”
“She would say, ‘We’re going to do the right thing, with the right people, at the right time,’” Shearer said. “She was commitment, dedication and an absolute leader of leaders.”
Shearer said Fisel was passionate for the city and touched many lives. She built a team that will continue her vision to make Ligonier a better place. At 82, she never really retired.
Although it’s a sad day for Ligonier, Shearer said, city officials ask for prayers for Fisel’s family.
Earle Franklin is Ligonier’s building inspector and a board of works appointee. He noted that Fisel gave hours of her time to city causes by attending early morning meetings and after-hours evening meetings along with her daily duties.
“She spent a tremendous amount of time working for the city,” Franklin said.
Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said she was heartbroken by the loss of her west-side colleague, as the two women had led their respective cities together for more than a decade.
Fisel looked to Handshoe as an example when she launched her own bid for the mayor’s office.
“Prior to her running, she had contacted me for advice and would tell me, she was watching me. I was so pleased when she won! She was such a champion for her city. Everyone loved her. Her enthusiasm and desire to help Ligonier grow was infectious,” Handshoe said.
As someone who also went through a major cancer battle during her time in office, Fisel was a source of strength for Handshoe as she battled multiple myeloma.
“I will miss her. She was a selfless leader and a prayer partner when I was going through my health issues,” Handshoe said. “Noble County, Ligonier and all of us who knew her are hurting.”
DART transportation shows revenue increase
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s DART transportation program is “headed in the right direction,” DeKalb County Council on Aging executive director Tracy Bell reported Monday.
Bell spoke to the DeKalb County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning and offered a report for the first quarter of the year.
She said the transportation program has 15 drivers, the same as the previous quarter.
Bell said first-quarter revenue was $21,901, up from $14,000 last quarter.
“The biggest increase was our punch cards,” Bell said, noting $11,397 in punch card sales for the first quarter.
Passenger trips totaled 4,790 for the first quarter, up from 4,379 the previous quarter and 4,444 in the third quarter of last year, Bell reported.
“We’ve definitely increased our rides,” she said. “It looks like we’re headed in the right direction, I think.”
Bell said the agency also has started offering day trips for senior groups.
“We’ve started doing trips like down to the Civic Theater. A lot of seniors don’t want to drive downtown Fort Wayne.
“They don’t want to drive at night, so we’ve started taking bus trips for like 12 down and we’ll take two buses and they pay for out-of-county round trip when they do that,” Bell said.
Bell said the agency also has a couple of other trip ideas for senior groups in mind.
“There’s all kinds of things that we can really do with that as long as we have a driver,” she added.
MSD makes free meals available to children
ANGOLA – The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County makes free meals available to all children 18 years old and younger, as well as to those who are older than 18, but enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally and physically disabled.
This move was made possible due to the MSD food service’s participation in the federally funded, state-administered program Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
“Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all participants,” MSD food service director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford said in the press release. “There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.”
Meals will be provided on a first come, first served basis, she added, beginning June 5 and ending July 28.
Free meals will be offered at three locations in Angola:
Angola Middle School, 1350 East Maumee St., will offer breakfast from June 5-16 from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
Ryan Park Elementary, 1000 S. John McBride Ave., will have breakfast on June 5-16 from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and lunches from 11 a.m. to noon.
Carlin Park, 800 N. Williams St., will offer breakfast from June 5 to July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunches from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
For more information on the program, please contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
One person injured in Kendallville industrial fire
KENDALLVILLE — An employee at Aluminum Recovery Technologies suffered “extensive burns” Tuesday morning after a skid loader he was operating started on fire.
The man was transported by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment for his injuries after the early morning incident in the city’s east side industrial park.
Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said firefighters were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. to the plant, located at 2170 Production Road, in reference to a “traumatic event” call that was discovered on arrival to also involve an active fire.
McKinley said it appeared that a skid loader in the plant had caught on fire and burned the operator. The man suffered “extensive burns,” McKinley said, and was transported to Fort Wayne.
The man’s name was not released.
McKinley said the skid loader was in an awkward position inside the plant and had to be moved outside for firefighters to be able to successfully put out the fire. The fire was under control by 5:55 a.m.
“All of this is under investigation toward the details of what actually happened,” McKinley said. “The plant management was on scene, and we did communicate with the state fire marshal’s office.”
McKinley said industrial fires, accidents and injuries in the city are relatively rare, making Tuesday’s incident an unusual call for the department.
The most common call firefighters get to local industrial plants is typically a false alarm from internal fire suppression systems.
“These incidents are uncommon. That’s why completing a fire training for these companies is important, providing fire safety prevention,” he said. “The factory setting, they’re just really good at what they do and employee safety is really a priority for a lot of people. We don’t really have a lot of calls, which is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.