For those whose birthday falls on Feb. 29, this is the year to celebrate, party, let it all hang out because it won’t happen again until 2024. It’s Leap Year!
Will tacking another day onto February mess up bank computers, Social Security payments, elevators and traffic lights? Probably not, but it is an unusual phenomenon that only happens every fourth year. So, why do we have 366 days this year and where did this extra day come from?
Scientifically speaking, earth does not make its journey around the sun in 365 days to the minute. It actually takes 365 days, five hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds to make the complete trip. Which means there’s some time left over!
With the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1582 and the scrapping of its predecessor, the Julian calendar, an extra day was added every fourth year (except each 100th year that is not divisible by 400) to account for the left over hours, minutes and seconds.
When Pope Gregory initiated his calendar, he canceled 10 days out of the old calendar in order to make a smooth transition to the new one. People went to bed Thursday, Oct. 4, 1582 and woke up the next morning on Friday, October 15. Now there was a powerful guy! Nobody was too upset about the whole thing, though, and it has been working ever since.
Leap Year apparently got its name from the English who determined that since Feb. 29 had no legal status in courts, it was “leapt over” as far as records were concerned and therefore everything was dated the 28th.
This is the year that unmarried females should rejoice because it has long been a woman’s right to propose to the man of her choice any time during Leap Year. The belief apparently comes from an old Irish legend about St. Patrick and St. Bridget. At that time it was not necessary for priests and nuns to remain unmarried.
Bridget, head of a group of sisters, complained to St. Patrick that it was unfair that only men could take the initiative in matrimony. He was most sympathetic and granted them the authority to propose every seventh year. That didn’t satisfy her and she bargained him down to every four years. She then started the custom by popping the question to him. He refused, saying he had taken vows of celibacy, but gave her a kiss and a silk gown in an attempt to pacify her.
An unwritten law in Britain for many years stated that a man who turned down a woman’s proposal during Leap Year must give her a silk dress. Past Leap Years have not shown any great jump in marriage rates, despite the open season on bachelors. In fact, a poll taken a few years ago showed women were against doing their own proposing by two to one.
So, it’s unlikely that this Leap Year will be any different, as most women will continue to want the man of their choice to “think” he did the proposing.
