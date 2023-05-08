KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Pride will host a screening of a new documentary covering transgender issues as well as a chat with an LGBTQIA+ advocate who will talk about outreach and support to individuals in Indiana.
Noble County Pride will host a free screening of "Learn With Love," a new documentary about the lives and struggles of three trans youth and the people who love them. The film was produced by The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization primarily focused on suicide prevention among LGBT individuals.
"The documentary short film features the compelling stories of three transgender young people and adults in their lives: Kaiden (he/him pronouns) and his mom; Skyler (she/her pronouns) and her grandfather; and Lyndon (he/him pronouns) and a pastor who took him in after his family turned their backs. Through each story, viewers get to observe a different side of the transgender experience – one that illustrates the tenacity and resilience of transgender young people and explores what’s possible when people who love them are able to learn and evolve. Rather than dwell on the persistent barriers that so many transgender young people face, this documentary explores the breakthroughs – underscoring the importance of openness, education, and love as a basic human need," according to The Trevor Project.
The short film will follow a talk from guest speaker Maryclare Clark from Fort Wayne's Brave Alliance talking about why more outreach in the LGBTQ+ community is needed and discussing how individuals can be better allies to the queer community in this current climate.
A brief discussion will follow the screening of the film.
The event will take place Wednesday, May 17 starting at 6 p.m. and running to 7:30 p.m. at the Kendallville Public Library, in meeting rooms A and B.
The event is the second local event focusing on transgender issues after Noble Events hosted a talk from Abigail Shrier, a journalist and author, whose book "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" argues that transgenderism among young girls is "social contagion" brought on by factors including social media and doing long-term damage to a generation of youngsters.
The conservative-leaning event drew hundreds of attendees to hear Shrier speak.
