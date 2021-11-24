WATERLOO — The bumps in the road will come. The key is to keep moving forward.
New DeKalb boys basketball coach Marty Beasley knows that. His teams have won more than 300 games in his 22 years of coaching.
He hopes to one day match the success he had at Garrett and most recently, in 16 seasons with Carroll. Getting to that point means steady progress.
“If we can get guys to give their best effort, be accountable to each other, and give attention to detail, we’re only going to get better every day,” Beasley said. “By March, we’ll be able to give it the best shot we have.”
Whatever setbacks may come have to be pushed to the side.
“You can’t change what happened that last play or that last game in terms of the result,” Beasley said. “What you can change is how your mindset and your focus will change the next possession or the next day.
“We have to learn from our mistakes and we have to get better. We have to strive to get better every day. I’ve had teams where we peaked kind of early, and we didn’t have much room to grow. This team has a lot of room to grow — mentally, physicality, awareness. We can get better in a lot of areas.”
Despite seasons of 6-17 and 9-12 the last two years, the Barons weren’t blown out of many games. In several of their defeats they looked to be in position to win.
“It’s more attention to detail,” Beasley said. “We’ve had a couple of instances so far where we just forget what we’re doing. We have to stay mentally tougher longer. We can’t just lead when the going is easy, we have to lead when things aren’t going as well.
“When you get down to crunch time, you have to have a focus of what we have to do on that possession. We’re going to drill that. It may not come as easily, but hopefully by the end of the year we’ll at least know who we can count on in those situations.”
The preseason has been teaching how Beasley wants the game played.
“We have to learn our system,” he said. “Defensively especially, things are a little different than normal. They have to be willing to sacrifice themselves and make sure they’re playing for each other.
“In practice they’re doing a great job. I’ve been doing this long enough that come game time, sometimes we forget what we’re supposed to do and we go back to old habits. We have to make sure we instill those things and that they rep it enough times that they understand it and they can perform it in the game.”
The Barons have several experienced players to mix with young talent this season.
“I like the returning guys we have,” Beasley said. “We have guys who can handle the ball, we have some quickness, we have some nice size, we’ve got some guys who have really improved their shot. The mixture of those guys is really important to us.
“Hopefully we can blend them together and have confidence on offense, and we have to make sure we’re shooting good shots. We have to take advantage of what the defense gives us. We don’t want to force shots. That way we can have guys in the right spots to rebound the ball, and get our transition defense set.”
Beasley knows the changes and improvements won’t happen with a snap of the fingers.
“Rome was not built in a day,” he said. “We’re going to have some spots where we’ll say ‘That was really good,’ and some spots where we’ll say ‘Oh no, that was ugly.’ Bottom line, we want to use our practices and our games early on to figure out where we’re at, and we can start tweaking stuff late January and February to get ready for the tournament.
“The kids are doing a great job of paying attention and competing. I love their effort, love their enthusiasm. They’re doing everything we ask.”
