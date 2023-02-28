TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
First round, Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.
First round, Woodlan vs. Garrett, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Bethel at Trine, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Heidelberg (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Ohio Northern, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 3 p.m.
