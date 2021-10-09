Central Noble bus found in Fort Wayne
ALBION — Central Noble Schools has its bus back.
It turned up about 40 minutes away in northwest Fort Wayne.
The missing bus, which was taken from the Central Noble bus lot in Albion sometime between last Friday and Monday morning this week, was located Thursday evening parked between two semis on Goshen Road in Fort Wayne, across from the Best Deal Auto Sales dealership.
Central Noble School Police Chief and Transportation Director David Worman said there was no obvious damage done to the bus, but he ordered an inspection by the Indiana State Police before allowing children to ride on it again.
School officials reported to the media on Thursday that someone had taken a full-size, 72-seat yellow school bus. It was bus No. 9.
The story was posted by KPC Media Group on social media and shared widely by members of the community, and that led to the recovery of the bus, Worman said.
The story was shared nearly 900 times from the Albion New Era, News Sun and KPC News Facebook pages in less than 24 hours and reached more than 23,000 users on the social media site.
Officials have video from inside the bus, video that Worman said he will share with other law enforcement agencies.
Trine sees enrollment growth again
ANGOLA — Trine University is serving 5,467 students this fall, more than 200 above its previous enrollment record.
“We are proud that an increasing number of students continue to choose Trine University as the pathway to their career and life goals,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “Our combination of personal attention, practical experience, state-of-the-art facilities and job placement is second to none, and we will keep working hard to provide this unparalleled service as our numbers grow and our programs expand.”
On campus in Angola, there are 2,239 students, which equals the record number set last year.
The 5,467 tally includes all programs and all platforms Trine uses to connect with students, incluidng TrineOnline, the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne and dual credit programs.
The record enrollment is fueled by growth across multiple programs, locations and platforms.
The university saw growth in the number of new students from 2020, with main campus enrollment matching last year’s record. This was all despite the challenges produced by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw Trine returning to a much different campus last fall than the one that had to be vacated in spring 2020 for virtual learning to finish out the 2019-20 year.
Noble County escapee is captured in Angola
ANGOLA — A tip from a citizen led to the capture Wednesday morning of a man who escaped police custody Monday in Kendallville.
David Ellis Hicks, 40, was taken into custody by Angola Police at approximately 8 a.m. after Noble County dispatchers received a tip.
Noble County dispatchers passed on the tip — and a picture of Hicks — to the Angola Police Department. Officers with that department went to Walmart, 2016 N. Wayne St., Angola, and arrested Hicks, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
“He was taken into custody without incident,” Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker said.
Hicks was not wearing the handcuffs that had been applied to his wrists Monday.
Hicks had escaped from the back seat of a county police car at approximately 2:18 p.m. Monday after being arrested on failure to appear warrants issued by Noble and DeKalb counties.
According to Walker, Hicks had allegedly hid from police Monday in the area of Perkins Street in Kendallville before he was apprehended.
Once Hicks was placed in the back of the police car, the arresting officer went to search an outbuilding for illegal narcotics.
Hicks managed to work his cuffed hands to the front of his body and then somehow got out of the police car.
Steuben Foundation picks Lilly finalists
ANGOLA — The six 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar finalists have been selected by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
After reviewing 22 highly competitive applications from the schools serving Steuben County, the committee named six finalists to continue with the four-step selection process. The 2022 Steuben County Lilly Scholar will receive a full tuition scholarship and $900 annual book stipend to attend an Indiana College.
Autumn Chilenski, Harper Henney, Marcus Miller, Jaden Soller, Olivia Stoy and Kaylee Wise met on Tuesday to move on to phase two of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application process, which included an interview success workshop and an impromptu essay.
The final step for these young community leaders will include an interview with the selection committee and a presentation of their personal portfolio.
Corn School queen crowned Thursday
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School senior Luci Cook was named Miss Corn School Thursday night in LaGrange.
Cook earned a $1,000 scholarship she said she’ll use to attend Liberty University next year.
Eight girls competed for the title Wednesday and Thursday nights. In addition to winning the Miss Corn School crown, Cook also took home the Virginia Hart Schwin Award, named in honor of the contest’s first winner. That prize included a silver bowl and a check for $50.
Cook said after the contest she didn’t have a clue she’s win.
“I feel so thankful for this community,” she said. “This is just a blessing. I decided I wanted to pay for college myself, and I’ve been doing a lot of things to earn scholarships. I just thank Jesus for this blessing. I am so grateful.”
Cook said the highlight of the contest was building new relationships with the other seven girls competing for the title.
Cook is the daughter of Peter and Erica Cook, Wolcottville. She’s involved in DECA, varsity softball, and student council. Her volunteer work includes an AMA Medical Mission to Mexico, a Kingdom Road Project Mission to Haiti, and Forgotten Children mission work in Honduras.
Solar ordinance gets punted again
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission sent the county’s commercial solar ordinance and its revisions back to the DeKalb County Commissioners with a resounding disapproval Wednesday morning.
Mike Watson, the commissioners representative on the board, was the only voting member who voted in favor of the revisions as presented by the commissioners.
After receiving the revisions on Sept. 29, the plan commission voted to take a week to think about the proposed changes.
Plan Commission President Sarah Delbecq said a small group of commission members met on Monday to discuss the changes. The hour-long meeting left the commission questioning why commissioners would make revisions to the ordinance at this late date.
“We are invested in assuring it (the ordinance) is as solid as it can be,” Delbecq said. “The significant changes at this juncture weren’t expected.”
The revisions as proposed by the commissioners took out language which would give non-participating landowners a seat at the table when negotiating setbacks with commercial solar companies.
In doing away with that language, the ordinance now states companies have to stay 400 feet away from a primary structure on participating and non-participating landowners, or 200 feet away from a primary structure with a 30-foot natural barrier around the project that will block the view of the project 365 days a year.
Commissioners also proposed changing the language on the maximum height of panels to 18 feet to allow for the full tilt of panels.
Watson, who didn’t propose any of the commissioners suggested revisions, said he believes the ordinance is still a good one for everyone involved.
