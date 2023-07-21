High Schools Coaching change for Westview boys soccer
EMMA — The Westview School Corporation board of education approved of the resignation of Jamie Martin as Westview High School boys soccer coach and the hiring of Ehren Misner to be Martin’s replacement at its meeting on July 13.
Martin coached the Warrior boys for the past five seasons and Westview girls soccer team for three seasons from 2015-17. He led the Westview boys to the Class 1A state championship in 2021 and led that team to a 19-2-1 record and a 1A North Semi-State appearance last season. He was named KPC Media Group area Coach of the Year for the past two seasons.
Misner has assisted Martin very recently. Misner is the father of last year’s KPC Media Group Boys Soccer Prep of the Year Teague Misner, who will be a senior this upcoming season after scoring a school record 40 goals with 16 assists last season.
Ehren Misner was inducted into the Lakeland Athletic Hall of Fame in February. He stood out in football and wrestling for the Lakers before graduating in 1991.
The Westview school board also approved of Libbie Martin, Jamie’s daughter, to be an assistant coach for the Warrior boys soccer team.
Angola hires two fall coaches
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County board of trustees approved of the hirings of two fall coaches at Angola High School at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Michele Davis for girls cross country and Jerry Fifer for boys tennis.
Davis came aboard as a coach at AHS this past spring when she assisted with the Hornet boys and girls track and field teams. She replaced Ashley Case, who briefly led the Angola girls harriers this summer after Sarah Clary resigned in June.
Case was approved by the board to be an assistant coach for Angola’s boys cross country team.
Fifer was an assistant coach for both Hornet tennis teams last school year. He has also recently served as a color commentator at WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola) the past couple years for high school basketball and football broadcasts.
Prep Baseball Six area players named Academic All-State
Six area high school baseball players were named to the 2023 Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team.
DeKalb and East Noble each had two honorees, Elijah Ehmke and Tegan Irk from the Barons and Owen Ritchie and Carver Miller from the Knights.
Eastside’s Caeden Moughler and Prairie Heights’ Phillip Sheets also received Academic All-State honors from the IHSBCA.
College Basketball Trine men honored for academic efforts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team was recently named a National Association of Basketball Coaches Team of Academic Excellence in 2022-23.
Thunder seniors Connor Jones and Nate Carbaugh were both selected to the NABC Honors Court. Jones was named to the Honors Court for the second time and graduated this past spring with a degree in business administration. Carbaugh was picked to the Honors Court for the first time and graduated with a degree in exercise science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.