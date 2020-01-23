Important Numbers & Addresses

Post Office: Hours: 2:30-4:30 p.m. M-F, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sat A: 6461 W. Noe St., Kimmell P: 635-2033

Fire Dept.: P: 856-4555 A: 201 Water St., Cromwell

Police Dept.: P: 636-2182 A: 210 S. 7th St., Albion

Hospital: Parkview Noble Hospital P: 347-8700 A: 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville

Library: Noble County Public Library-West Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M T W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat A: 120 Jefferson St.

Recycling Center: P: 856-2060 A: 9280 N. Koher Road East, Syracuse

Kimmell at a Glance

Population: 422

Education: West Noble School Corp.

Health: Parkview Noble Hospital

Fire Dept.: Sparta Township Fire Department

Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff

Utilities: Telephone: LigTel, Electric: Indiana Michigan power Gas: Propane, Internet: LigTel Water: Private wells

Parks: Kimmell Little League Baseball Complex

Attractions: Kimmell House Inn Bed & Breakfast

