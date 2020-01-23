Important Numbers & Addresses
Post Office: Hours: 2:30-4:30 p.m. M-F, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sat A: 6461 W. Noe St., Kimmell P: 635-2033
Fire Dept.: P: 856-4555 A: 201 Water St., Cromwell
Police Dept.: P: 636-2182 A: 210 S. 7th St., Albion
Hospital: Parkview Noble Hospital P: 347-8700 A: 401 Sawyer Road, Kendallville
Library: Noble County Public Library-West Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M T W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat A: 120 Jefferson St.
Recycling Center: P: 856-2060 A: 9280 N. Koher Road East, Syracuse
Kimmell at a Glance
Population: 422
Education: West Noble School Corp.
Health: Parkview Noble Hospital
Fire Dept.: Sparta Township Fire Department
Police Dept.: Noble County Sheriff
Utilities: Telephone: LigTel, Electric: Indiana Michigan power Gas: Propane, Internet: LigTel Water: Private wells
Parks: Kimmell Little League Baseball Complex
Attractions: Kimmell House Inn Bed & Breakfast
