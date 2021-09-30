Bridesmaids are a huge part of your life and of your wedding day. They’re there when you’re crying over nail polish colors, budgets, blown honeymoons, pandemics and reception playlists.
They also maybe fed you too many margaritas during that bachelorette party. But you love them, anyway.
Brides says the average price point for bridesmaids gifts is $75-$100, but feel free to spend whatever you feel is appropriate. Here are some unique bridesmaids gifts to show them how much you appreciate them being there for you.
Unique jewelryJewelry can look expensive without being expensive, and it can come from the heart. Consider working with a local artist or even one you find on a network like Etsy to make bespoke earrings, necklaces or bracelets for your bridesmaids crew.
Pajama setsSnag a few sets of matching or coordinating pajamas and have them monogrammed by a local embroidery shop. Wrap them in a pretty paper and include a heartfelt note about just how much they mean to you. P.S.: These PJs would make a great wedding morning picture.
Subscription boxesFor the gifts that keep on giving, sign each of your crew up for a subscription box that everyone will enjoy. You can find a subscription box for just about anything nowadays. Look around for a service that you can all share in. Maybe you all like to garden (succulent gift box, anyone?) or love makeup. You’ll get memories not only of your big day but all year long.
Champagne flutesMaybe your girl gang is all about the celebration cocktails. Grab a set of tumblers or stemless flutes. You can add personalization, monograms and more to make it more personal. If champagne flutes aren’t your thing, you can find just about any beverage container and jazz it up, including flasks, highball glasses and coffee mugs.
Get cozyNothing says winter wedding day like cozy blankets, scarves, mittens or a hat. Find a matching set or pick out a luxe item to hand out for your best gals, especially if your wedding day’s going to take you into the chilly weather for any length of time. Bridesmaids dresses aren’t exactly known for their warmth, you know.
