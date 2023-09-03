PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Westview, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:05 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN, noon and 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: Final Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich., Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, WCSR-FM 92.1, Fox Sports Sturgis 1230 AM and 99.7 AM, 6:40 p.m.
GOLF
Asian Tour: The Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Ocean Course at Club72, Incheon, South Korea, Golf Channel, midnight (Thursday)
