College Basketball Trine men lost at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost to Albion 66-62 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Wednesday night at Kresge Gym.
The Britons (20-4, 11-2 MIAA) clinched the MIAA regular season championship for the first time since 2005 and will host the semifinals and championship game of the MIAA Tournament next Friday and Feb. 28.
Trine led for most of the second half and was up 55-48 after a Jake Daniels layup with about 5 minutes, 20 seconds left. Albion followed with a 12-1 run, capped by two made free throws by Jamezell Davis Jr., to take a 60-56 lead with 42 seconds left.
Daniels hit a three-pointer to draw the Thunder close within one. After Albion’s Cortez Garland made two free throws, Daniels made three free throws with 12 seconds to tie the game at 62.
Davis hit a driving short bank shot with five seconds left for what turned out to be the game-winning basket, then hit two free throws with a couple tenths of a second left after rebounding Marcus Winters’ missed three-point attempt.
The Britons made 88% of their free throws (21-24) and outrebounded Trine 48-28. Davis only shot 5-of-16 from the field, but had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Caden Ebeling (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Quinton Armstrong (14 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles.
Daniels had 16 points for the Thunder (13-11, 7-6). Young forward Mitchell Geller gave Trine a lift off the bench with Maurice Hunter in foul trouble and had 11 points and four rebounds. Langston Johnson and Kendallville’s Brent Cox each had 10 points.
Trine hosts Hope on senior day Saturday at 3 p.m. at the MTI Center. The Thunder need to win in order to host a first-round game in the six-team MIAA Tournament Tuesday night.
College Lacrosse Trine men open season victorious at home
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team opened its season with a 25-3 rout of Anderson Wednesday afternoon.
The Thunder led 6-0 after one quarter and 17-1 midway through the third quarter.
Tyler Corless and Cabe Maskevich each had four goals and two assists to lead Trine. Andrew Douglas also scored four goals.
Three goalkeepers played for the Thunder. Anthony Marasco started and made five saves in the first half. Joseph Steigmeyer played a little more than a quarter and a half and made one save. Jacob Nelson played in between the pipes for a little over six and a half minutes.
