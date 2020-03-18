ALBION — The deadline is May 4 to sponsor an American flag in the Albion Chamber of Commerce Stars and Stripes Program. The annual program places American flags throughout Albion in honor of or in memory of individuals. The flags fly from May until late September.
The Albion Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 246, Noble REMC and area citizens have lined the streets with 60 American flags for more than 15 years.
In addition, flag sponsor names will be listed on the Chamber’s website, albionin.org, under the Stars and Strips program.
Sponsor forms can be clipped from this story, printed from the website, and found on flyers at businesses in Albion.
The cost is $50 per name. Checks may be made payable to the Albion Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 63, Albion, IN 46701.
