Gymnastics
Local gymnasts compete for Tri-State
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Local gymnasts competed for Tri-State Gymnastics in the Grand Rapids Classic recently.
Paige Fillenwarth of Waterloo tied for second (9.375) in the floor and was seventh in the beam (9.125) in the XCEL Platinum competition. Fillenwarth scored 35.25 in the all-around and Katie Stoy of Ashley scored 33.275.
