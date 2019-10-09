FORT WAYNE — The Brickworld LEGO Exposition brings displays, hands-on activities and a variety of vendors to the 30,000-square-foot Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Single-day tickets for North America’s premiere LEGO expo are $11, $8 at the door for military members and first responders, and kids younger than 3 are free.
Brickworld Fort Wayne will welcome hundreds of hobbyists and 15 vendors. Hands-on activities include LEGO and DUPLO play brick areas, seek and finds, and more. LEGO creations range from medieval castles to futuristic space stations featuring movie scenes, replicas of real-world buildings and re-creations of famous paintings.
Special Brickworld Fort Wayne activities include Super Robo Rally, King of the Hill games that start every hour and last around 20 minutes; Flock of Birds, where builders can display the bird they construct with the others; helping the Great Ball Contraption move LEGO soccer balls around a loop with a RC bulldozer; playing with a massive amount of bricks at Play Brick; and writing your name or building a mosaic picture on the Graffiti Wall.
“Since 2007, our motto has been ‘Share – Learn – Explore – Discover,’ which reflects our intent to create a fun and educational event where LEGO artists can meet and gain wisdom from each other,” said executive director and Master Builder Mark Larson.
“Brickworld is all about having fun and being creative. With LEGO, the possibilities are endless, and, at Brickworld, we hope the inspirations are endless as well.”
The LEGO brick is widely recognized as one of the most educational toys in the world. Research suggests children learn best through play and LEGO bricks offer a wide range of benefits to children’s development and confidence. Using LEGO bricks exercises creativity skills, hand-eye coordination and matrix reasoning. At Brickworld, participants of all ages can witness and learn an amazing variety of ways to use the brick for art and engineering applications.
Brickworld LLC is a private company that is not associated with the LEGO Group of companies. Brickworld operates expositions and conventions dedicated to LEGO enthusiasts with creations from brick artists to engineers. For details, call 317-572-LEGO (5346) or visit Brickworld.com.
