Superheroes walk among us, but you won’t find them in capes or masks. Instead, they donate life-saving blood to help others.
According to the American Red Cross, a single blood contribution can save as many as three lives. Donations are allowed five times a year, meaning you could potentially end up impacting hundreds and hundreds of people over the course of your lifetime. Here’s more information on how to become a super hero, too.
Inside the numbersYou might not know, but blood donations are seasonal. The numbers plummet during the busy travel season each summer; inclement weather plays a role, too. But even on sunny spring days, fewer than 10 percent of those who are eligible actually donate blood, according to the American Red Cross. The non-profit conducts more than 200,000 annual blood drives in an effort to combat this critical shortfall. Some 80 percent of their donations come from mobile sites set up in local communities. The Red Cross provides blood to some 2,700 hospitals across America.
Why you shouldDepending on your blood type, you might be providing a critical resource for patients who don’t have ready access to a badly needed transfusion. (For instance, only seven percent of Americans are O-negative, the so-called universal blood type that can be used by anyone.) In times of crisis, these donations are particularly important.
Medical institutions can be overwhelmed by patient emergencies or surgery-related infusions, requiring a large amount of donor blood. But blood is actually always needed. If you don’t know your type, helpful technicians at your hometown blood bank can provide a test.
Building trustHospitals, blood banks and organizations like the Red Cross take precautions when collecting, processing, testing and distributing blood. This ensures your good health through the procedure, but also the safety and effectiveness of the donation once it arrives. Blood is comprehensively analyzed in labs to establish a definitive type, since they can’t be mixed, but also to check for infectious diseases. Provided information is kept strictly confidential; none of it can be released without your permission, unless directed by a judge. So whether you’re giving blood at in the offices of an area health-care provider or at a Red Cross mobile drive, you can be confident in the process.
