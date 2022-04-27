The top 5 water violations according to the Indiana DNR, include:
Personal floatation devices
One wearable life jacket per person is required on your boat. Any boat 16 ft. and over, you need a type IV throwable device, an approved device designed to be thrown to a person in the water. It is not designed to be worn. It is designed to have at least 16.5 pounds of buoyancy. The most common Type IV PFD is a buoyant cushion. A ring buoy is also a Type IV PFD.
Registration violations
Your boat is required to be registered through the BMV every year. All watercraft operating on Indiana waterways must be registered with the BMV and display valid watercraft decals unless otherwise exempt.
The following are exempt from obtaining an Indiana registration:
- Non-motorized watercraft including, but not limited to, canoes, rowboats and paddleboats, but excluding sailboats. Non-motorized sailboats must display valid watercraft decals and pay any applicable fees and taxes.
- A watercraft that is from another country other than the United States temporarily using the waters of Indiana.
- A ship’s lifeboat, when used solely as a lifeboat of another watercraft and for no other recreational purpose.
- A watercraft that is registered outside of Indiana and operated, used, stored, or docked in Indiana for a combined total of not more than 60 consecutive days during a calendar year.
- A watercraft that is registered outside of Indiana and docked on the Indiana part of Lake Michigan for a combined total of not more than 180 consecutive days.
- A watercraft that belongs to a class of boats that has been exempted from registration and numbering by the bureau after the bureau has found the following:
- That an agency of the federal government has a numbering system applicable to the class of watercraft to which the watercraft in question belongs.
- That the watercraft would also be exempt from numbering if the watercraft were subject to federal law.
- A watercraft, the operator of which has in the operator’s possession a bill of sale from a dealer or private individual that includes the following:
- The purchaser’s name and address.
- A date of purchase that is not more than 45 days after the date of acquisition/purchase.
- The make, model, and identification number of the watercraft provided by the manufacturer.
- A watercraft held by a watercraft manufacturer, distributor, or dealer for sale in the ordinary course of business.
The BMV issues a certificate of registration, a registration number and two decals for each watercraft registration.
- The certificate of registration must accompany the watercraft and be made available for inspection whenever the watercraft is in operation.
- The registration number must be displayed, painted on or attached to each side of the bow of the watercraft so that the number is legible and clearly visible. Indiana registrations number stickers are not provided by the BMV or DNR.
- The decals contain the watercraft’s registration number and expiration date and must be affixed either:
- To the bow of each side of the watercraft, within three inches to the right of the watercraft’s registration number forward half of the watercraft; or
- On each side of the forward half of the bow above the water line of the watercraft if a registration number is not required to be displayed.
Watercraft registrations must be renewed annually on or before your scheduled expiration date.
Intoxication violations
If you operate a boat while intoxicated, you will go to jail.
Going too fast in a marked idle zone
Also after sunset, a 10 mph speed limit on all inland waters
Have an observer onboard
Indiana law requires anytime you are towing somebody behind a boat, you must have an observer on board. It is the boat operator’s responsibility to concentrate on driving the boat.
