PREP WRESTLING
New Haven Semi-State at Memorial Coliseum, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 3A Bellmont Regional
Semifinal, Garrett vs. Hamilton Heights, 10 a.m.
Semifinal, Bellmont vs. Benton Central, noon
Final, 8 p.m.
Class 3A Jimtown Regional
Semifinal, West Noble vs. Griffith, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinal, South Bend Washington vs. Culver Academies, 12:30 p.m.
Final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Winamac Regional
Semifinal, Eastside vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Andrean vs. Union Mills South Central, 1 p.m.
Final, 8 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Lakeland at Angola Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
DeKalb vs. Toledo St. Francis De Sales (Ohio) at Trine University, 5 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men, Trine vs. Augustana, Ill., at Fontbonne Invite in St. Louis, Mo., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Calvin at Trine, 1 p.m.
Men, Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.
INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at University of Indianapolis Gerry England Invitational, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Lake Forest at Trine, 2 p.m.
Men, Trine at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
