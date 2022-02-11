PREP WRESTLING

New Haven Semi-State at Memorial Coliseum, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 3A Bellmont Regional

Semifinal, Garrett vs. Hamilton Heights, 10 a.m.

Semifinal, Bellmont vs. Benton Central, noon

Final, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Jimtown Regional

Semifinal, West Noble vs. Griffith, 10:30 a.m.

Semifinal, South Bend Washington vs. Culver Academies, 12:30 p.m.

Final, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Winamac Regional

Semifinal, Eastside vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Andrean vs. Union Mills South Central, 1 p.m.

Final, 8 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Lakeland at Angola Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

DeKalb vs. Toledo St. Francis De Sales (Ohio) at Trine University, 5 p.m.

Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men, Trine vs. Augustana, Ill., at Fontbonne Invite in St. Louis, Mo., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Calvin at Trine, 1 p.m.

Men, Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.

INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at University of Indianapolis Gerry England Invitational, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Women, Lake Forest at Trine, 2 p.m.

Men, Trine at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.