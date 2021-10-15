AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is introducing memory care materials for the community.
Through a grant from the Community Foundation DeKalb County’s Mother Goose on the Loose giving circle, the library curated a collection to serve those experiencing memory loss or dementia and their caregivers. The collection includes memory care kits, art projects, games and puzzles. There also are books and resources available for those caring for loved ones with memory issues.
Memory care kits are built around a theme and contain stimulating and sensory items. One kit has a theme of gardening and contains a colorful book, a flower bingo game, flowers, audio sounds, and a scented spray. Other themes include dogs, babies, birds, cats, patriotism and farms.
“It is our hope that the new memory kits and other materials will encourage conversation and stimulate memory for our patrons experiencing memory-related issues and their caregivers,” said programming specialist Karen Muckenfuss.
The kits in the Library of Things also include conversational games, fidget materials and aquapaints. Aquapaints reveal an image after the reusable cards are painted with water.
The addition of memory care materials is part of ongoing efforts being taken by the library to increase accessibility for the entirety of the community that it serves.
“Dementia has touched so many families, and while every situation is unique, it is never easy to care for a loved one going through this,” said public services manager Darcy Armstrong.
“This collection is designed to help people living with dementia and their caregivers find moments of joy. Objects in the collection help maintain dexterity, improve relaxation, and provoke conversation.”
In addition to memory kits, puzzles, and games, the library also has a subscription to a monthly publication called Reminiscence and has book stands and page magnifiers to increase accessibility.
“We are incredibly grateful to those in our community who are so supportive of projects such as this,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long.
“Those involved in the Mother Goose on the Loose giving circle are innovative and proactive when new ideas are presented to them, and we are so appreciative of their financial support.”
Other funds from the Mother Goose on the Loose giving circle went to expanding the library’s large print collection. In addition to being helpful for those with vision issues, large print is also very beneficial for those with dyslexia. The library’s large print collection has a variety of titles, topics, and age groups represented.
“I’m excited to be able to provide these materials for those in the community that can really benefit from them,” said public services supervisor Alyson Roemer.
“It adds to the overall purpose we all serve as librarians, to help those in need.”
