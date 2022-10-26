Prep Volleyball 4 players earn All-NE8 honors
The Northeast 8 Conference recently announced all-conference teams for volleyball.
DeKalb’s Brooklyn Barkhaus and Sophia Jackson and East Noble’s Kinsey Cole each made the All-NE8 2nd Team, while East Noble’s Kylie Anderson was named All-NE8 Honorable Mention.
Men’s College Soccer Tickets available for Saturday MIAA tournament match
ANGOLA –Trine University will host a first-round match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament on Saturday at noon against Olivet.
The Thunder earned the No. 3 seed with a conference record of 3-2-2; Olivet is the No. 6 seed at 1-3-3.
Tickets are only available through the MIAA’s Ticketing Portal located at https://www.miaa.org/landing/tickets.
The two teams met once during the regular season, with Trine dispatching the Comets, 3-1.
Women’s College Soccer Trine overpowers Olivet in second half in home triumph
ANGOLA — Trine wrapped up the 2022 regular season at home Wednesday night with a 4-0 win over Olivet in an Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the win, the Thunder finish 10-4-3 (5-1-2 MIAA). They locked down a No. 2 seed and corresponding first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
After a scoreless first 45 minutes, the Thunder erupted to score four in the second half.
Andrea Wright, Taylor Currier, Lindsey Meyer and Olivia Butterworth all had single goals for Trine.
The bracket for the MIAA tournament will be released today. Trine can expect to host a midweek semifinal contest.
College Volleyball Thunder hold off Scots
ALMA, Mich. — Trine needed a fourth set to dispatch Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe Alma on the road Wednesday night, besting the Scots, 25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14.
With the win, Trine improved to 11-10 overall, 3-4 MIAA.
Catherine Dobies led the Thunder with 15 kills, nine digs, a block assist, and an ace. Olivia Jolliffe added eight kills and 10 digs. Kacie Van Kalker had 21 digs and Kailee Cornell chipped in with 20 assists, six digs and five aces.
The Thunder clinched a spot in the upcoming MIAA Tournament with the victory over the Scots. The schedule for the tournament will be released today.
They wrap up MIAA play on Saturday at Hershey Hall against Olivet. It will be Senior Day with a 1 p.m. first serve.
