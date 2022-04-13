Columbia City
Coach: Rob Bell
2021 record: 11-17 overall (2-5 Northeast 8 Conference)
2021 accomplishments: Defeated Wayne 8-3 in Class 4A Huntington North sectional semifinals. Then lost to Homestead 9-1 in sectional final.
The Eagles lost nine seniors off a team that made it to the sectional final in 2021.
Columbia City is off to a 1-0 start in 2022 as of press time, with an 8-4 win over Central Noble on March 30.
Churubusco
Coach: Jordan Turner
The Eagles lost three all-conference players to graduation but still have a solid group of returning experience to improve on last year’s 12-17 record.
Seniors Cal Ostrowski and Keenan Hendricks and junior Wyatt Marks are all key returners for Churubusco.
Ostrowski played everywhere in the field, as well as pitched last season. He’ll be at the top of the Eagles’ rotation this season. In 2021, he recorded 25 hits and scored 22 runs.
Hendricks returns at shortstop. Last year, he batted .321 with 26 hits, 26 RBIs and two home runs. Hendricks will be another one to take the mound quite a bit this season.
Marks will also be at the top of the ‘Busco pitching rotation. At the dish last season, he hit .316 with 19 RBIs and two homers.
Sophomores Brennan Gaff and Keaton Blessing both saw action as freshman and expect to take bigger roles this season. Blessing will be the full-time catcher.
Gavan Haberstock, Wyatt Hirschy, Croix Haberstock, Payton Jones, Connor Slone and Mason Young are all expected to be contributors this season.
Whitko
Head coach: Cody York
2021 record: 9-21 (3-6 Three Rivers Conference, placing eighth)
2021 accomplishments: Defeated Manchester 2-1 in Class 2A Wabash Sectional semifinals, then lost to Rochester 13-3 in the sectional final.
The Wildcats lost eight seniors from last year’s sectional final squad. Whitko is off to a 2-0 start in 2022 as of press time, with an 11-5 win over Northfield on March 28 and a 13-3 win over Churubusco March 29.
Homestead
Head coach: Nick Byall
2021 record: 26-7
2021 accomplishments: Won Class 4A Huntington North Sectional final 9-1 over Columbia City, lost to Fishers 8-4 in regional semifinals
The Spartans lost 12 seniors off last year’s regional-qualifying squad. Homestead is off to a 1-0 start after a 13-5 win over Evansville Central April 1.
Carroll
Head coach: Dave Ginder
2021 record: 19-8
2021 notes: Carroll lost to Snider 7-2 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional.
Key returning players for the Carroll Chargers in 2022 include senior 1B/DH Jayden Duba, senior 2B Alex Smith, sophomore 3B Connor Barkel, and P Will Worrell.
The Chargers are off to a 3-1 start so far in 2022 as of press time.
“We have a tough schedule… We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season. We’re excited to see what the 2022 season holds,” Ginder said.
New Haven
Head coach: Dave Bischoff
2021 record: 3-15 (0-6 NE8)
2021 notes: Lost to Bishop Luers 5-1 in the semifinals of the Class 3A Garrett Sectional.
The Bulldogs lost 10 seniors from their 2021 squad. They are off to an 1-2 start so far in 2022 with losses to Plymouth and Heritage. New Haven defeated Bluffton 9-8 on April 5
Leo
Head Coach: Gary Rogers (fifth season at Leo, 37th season overall)
Assistant coaches: Brent Davis, Jim Shovlin, Jim Sickafoose, Sean Marquardt and Chad Reineke
2021 Record: 29-4
The Lions were NE8 champs and Garrett 3A sectional champs in 2021.
Key losses to graduation: Leo lost nine seniors off of last year’s team who all played a significant role.
Key returners: Cohden Brubaker, Donavin Massing and Tyler Rebman
Key newcomers: Kylar Decker, Gunnar Stuckey, Jevon Walker, Drew Worman, Ethan Dekoninck and Christian Griewank
Leo will have some depth on the mound with Brubaker and Massing returning and also hope to get strong outings in 2022 from Decker, Rebman and Christian Brubaker.
Cohden Brubaker, Massing and Rebman all hit over .300 last year with Brubaker leading the group with a .417 average.
With the help of some talented young players such as Decker and Walker, the Lions hope for continued success, according to Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.