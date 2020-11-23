COLUMBIA CITY — Many have been disappointed that their plans for watching live college and professional athletic events have been messed up this year, but perhaps a blow that hurts more is for Columbia City’s loyal followers of the boys and girls basketball programs.
Unless there’s a close relation to a player, fans likely will not have the opportunity to take a seat in the new Columbia City High School gymnasium this season. However, the school is providing the next-best thing.
Starting with the first girls basketball game, Columbia City debuted new technology that will allow fans to cheer for the Eagles from the safety of their homes.
The school’s new Hudl camera has been live-streaming Eagle basketball games on the school’s YouTube channel for free and will continue with this season’s home games.
Columbia City’s athletic teams have been utilizing Hudl’s software for game film, but the school decided to expand the program this year to allow for public involvement.
“We thought it would be a great option with COVID to stream the games,” Columbia City High School Athletic Director Khelli Leitch said. “It wasn’t because of the new school, and it wasn’t necessarily because of COVID. I’ve wanted this for awhile and COVID probably jumpstarted that.”
Leitch said because of the pandemic, Hudl offered a discounted package for the school to upgrade.
The camera itself is impressive, following the action of the game without the need for anyone to command it.
“It’s a smart camera — it follows the play of the game and zooms in and out,” Leitch said. “I’ve had several people send me text message, asking who is doing the camera and that they’re going a good job of following the game.”
The camera’s only flaw is that it doesn’t pan up to show the score, but in more recent games Leitch has added a second camera that is fixated on the scoreboard.
For an added experience, fans can listen to the broadcast on WJHS 91.5 FM for audio — however — the video is about 10 seconds behind the audio on the air.
This season, the games will be streamed for free.
“I wanted to offer the free option because we are really limited right now with our fans,” Leitch said. “We can stream basketball, wrestling — we just want it on there. In the fall we had football at a price but I thought it would be nice to have something that’s not at a cost for the winter.”
Follow Khelli Leitch on YouTube to watch the livestreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.