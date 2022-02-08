Six people booked into jail on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Stacey L. Clark, 50, of the 200 block of West Bryan Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Daniel R. Connelly, 43, of the 6600 block of Maywood Circle, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor trespass.
• Krystal M. Ellis, 20, of the 7400 block of East C.R. 300N, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Michael A. Lesher, 59, of the 4900 block of Southwest Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor intimidation.
• Parker J. Lockwood, 24, of the 2000 block of Woodhaven Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Soe Soe, 47, of the 1800 block of Chartwell Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
