KENDALLVILLE — Two more buildings will get updates with help of a 50% matching grant from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission.
Also, the commission also tweaked its grant rules in hopes of preventing some future eyebrow-raising requests.
On Wednesday, board members approved grants for Belcin Enterprises, 113 N. Main St. and Denny Steele’s building at 129 McCray Court.
For the Belcin property, which currently houses the Scott Frick, CPA, office, and is co-owned by Frick and Mike Corps, work will including repainting his section of the historic Iddings-Gilber-Leader-Anderson block north of Mitchell Street, along with adding the lettering for “A. Anderson” to the parapet, recognizing the original building Alonzo Anderson, a Black freed slave and former Union soldier whose family built and operated a barber shop just before the turn of the 20th century.
Anderson’s name has never adorned the building that features the names of the other buildings in the historic block.
Commission members approved a $3,089 grant, half of the project cost, for the work.
On the Steele building, they approved $14,225 as a 50% grant toward a roof replacement.
Commission President Loren Allen noted that the building is within the city’s tax-increment financing district allocation area, but is not part of the city’s new downtown historic district so it didn’t need a certificate of historical appropriateness like other projects they’ve reviewed recently.
After approved the two grants, the commission discussed a tweak to its facade grant rules, raising an issue about building insurance.
Current program rules state that building owners can’t get a grant to cover the insurance deductible for work, as well as that grants aren’t intended for work that could be covered by insurance settlements.
But members specifically wanted to addressed situations where building owners don’t have insurance at all.
This was an issue recently when the board approved a roof repair for the former Paul’s Pub building. The roof was damaged in a wind storm in August 2020 but not discovered until more than a year later, at which point insurance denied a claim and then the policy lapsed.
“If you’re connected to other buildings, I don’t know who would enforce, and (insurance is) kind of a given in my mind,” board member Joe Sells said. “I think the RDC should have the right or ability to say we need to see proof of insurance.”
Commission members noted that facade grants are covered with taxpayers dollars, but if they give to someone who has no insurance and then there’s a fire or some other calamity, their investment would be straight up lost.
“We can’t control people having insurance downtown, but we can control giving them taxpayer dollars downtown,” Allen said.
Sells agreed.
“We can make sure at the time the application’s approved they have insurance,” he said.
Commission members approved the change, which will require grant seekers to provide proof of current insurance on their property.
