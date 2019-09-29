FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s boys came out on top of the AAA Division of the New Haven Invitational on Saturday, and the girls placed third in one of the largest cross country meets in northern Indiana.
The Spartan boys edged Bloomington South by six points, scoring a 62.
Keagan Stuckey paced the Spartans with a fifth-place finish, crossing the finish line at 16:01.2.
Donny Mcardle placed 12th, followed by Jarred Neff in 13th, Ethan Baitz in 16th and Carter Cook in 31st.
Other boys placing in the top 100 in the varsity race were: Aiden Sheppard (53rd), Logan Weaver (55th), Derek Hockemeyer (56th), Tyler Neff (78th), Chase Molden (80th), Henry Myers (84th), Jude Minich (87th) and Tyler Peters (95th).
Other teams in the AAA Division of the boys competition were, in order of placing: Columbus North, Goshen, Penn, West Noble, Bellmont, Westview, Carroll, Northridge, Elkhart Memorial, Mishawaka, Huntington North, Concord Community, Eastbrook, South Side, North Side and Muncie Central.
The girls were led by Julia Dvorak in sixth (19:07.1) and Amelia Faber in seventh. Angelina Sedlaczek placed 15th, Reagan Albers came in 23rd, Elise Peckingpaugh finished 34th and Heidi Warner came in 35th.
Other girls finishing in the top 100 of the varsity race were: Claire Weidler (38th), Skylar Kiss (41st), Kyra Andersen (43rd), Gabrielle Kiss (46th), Audrey Gardner (47th), Kiera Hunter (64th), Payton Schaefer (78th) and Annie Rose Rondot (81).
