Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Christopher R. Bailey, 37, of the 7100 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Donald E. Banks II, 39, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested in the 9000 block of West S.R. 120, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years.
• Todd A. Dickson II, 21, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested in the 3900 block of North S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Charisma D. Magee, 24, of the 2700 block of East Pennsylvania Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kyra N. Morton, 29, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested on Bayberry Court on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Isaiha A. Perkins, 21, of the 11000 block of East C.R. 415S, Stroh, arrested on C.R. 500S at C.R. 325W, Pleasant Lake, on a warrant alleging two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph A. Rodriguez, 31, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested in the 9600 block of West C.R. 700N, Orland, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Kaylob S. Shaffer, 20, of the 7900 block of West C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, arrested on West Buck Lake Road at C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
