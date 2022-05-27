Golf Kendallville Open played last weekend
KENDALLVILLE and ANGOLA — The Kendallville Open charity tournament was played on May 20 and 21 at Cobblestone Golf Course and Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
Nathan McArdle was the Gross and Net winner.
Kendallville Open
May 20 and 21 results
Gross Leaderboard
Nathan McArdle 11 14 7 — 32
Andre Goodreau 14 9 13 — 36
Mike Robinson 14 11 14 — 39
James Uh 9 18 13 — 40
James Thomas 18 9 15 — 42
Ben Lawrence 17 17 10 — 44
Matiss Grants 17 16 14 — 47
Michael Gebhardt 10 24 14 — 48
Michael Cahill 21 7 23 — 51
Rich Bauer 14 23 18 — 55
Joel Willens 22 16 17 — 55
Matt Smith 17 24 16 — 57
James Harbaugh 23 14 20 — 57
Lloyd Davis 21 23 14 — 58
Jon Gibfried 24 21 16 — 61
Trey Blazic 16 25 21 — 62
Austin Murphy 17 18 33 — 68
Chris Aschman 20 23 25 — 68
Greg Pannhausen 23 23 24 — 70
Brendan Yoshimoto 24 22 25 — 71
Derek Gulker 19 32 25 — 76
Ian Smith 21 33 23 — 77
JJ Jansons 23 27 28 — 78
David Daoud 25 27 28 — 80
Shane Chareonchump 14 35 34 — 83
Lee Zarzecki 26 28 36 — 90
Marty Mason 28 25 38 — 91
Cole Sieja 29 32 30 — 91
Mark Caravello 36 22 24 — 92
Curt Condict 27 30 36 — 93
Bryce Kirchhausen 32 26 39 — 97
Jeremy Barndt 31 40 26 — 97
Pete Levine 34 43 35 — 112
Andy Pilat 27 50 39 — 116
Mark Sutton 41 45 40 — 126
Danny Daoud 49 36 55 — 140
Net Leaderboard
Nathan McArdle 0 3 -6 — -3
James Uh -4 5 -2 — -1
David Daoud 1 3 1 — 5
Trey Blazic -2 7 0 — 5
Mark Caravello 8 -6 4 — 6
Matiss Grants 5 4 0 — 9
JJ Jansons 1 5 3 — 9
Shane Chareonchump -9 12 8 — 11
Greg Pannhausen 5 5 3 — 13
Joel Willens 9 3 2 — 14
Mike Robinson 7 4 5 — 16
James Thomas 10 1 5 — 16
Andre Goodreau 8 3 5 — 16
Derek Gulker 0 13 3 — 16
Chris Aschman 4 7 6 — 17
Ben Lawrence 9 9 0 — 18
Michael Gebhardt 1 15 3 — 19
Brendan Yoshimoto 8 6 6 — 20
Jon Gibfried 11 8 1 — 20
Ian Smith 3 15 3 — 21
Rich Bauer 3 12 6 — 21
Bryce Kirchhausen 8 2 12 — 22
Jeremy Barndt 7 16 -1 — 22
Danny Daoud 11 -2 13 — 22
Michael Cahill 12 -2 13 — 23
Austin Murphy 3 4 17 — 24
Cole Sieja 8 11 6 — 25
Lloyd Davis 11 13 2 — 26
Matt Smith 9 16 6 — 31
Marty Mason 9 6 17 — 32
Mark Sutton 11 15 7 — 33
Pete Levine 10 19 9 — 38
Lee Zarzecki 10 12 18 — 40
James Harbaugh 19 10 14 — 43
Andy Pilat 4 27 13 — 44
Curt Condict 13 16 20 — 49
