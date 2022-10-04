NAPPANEE — East Noble’s girls soccer team won its first sectional match in five years on Tuesday, defeating West Noble 1-0 in the first match of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional at Wellfield Park.
Addie Frye scored the Knights’ goal on an assist from Olivia Winkle.
Addy Ritchie made eight saves in goal to earn the shutout for East Noble (4-9-3).
The Knights will play NorthWood in the first sectional semifinal match Thursday at 5 p.m. The Panthers defeated Wawasee in the other first-round match on Tuesday.
The Chargers finished the season with a 2-12-2 record.
BOYS
Concord 10, East Noble 0
In a first-round match of the Class 3A Elkhart Sectional, Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez and Miguel Aguilar each had two goals to lead the Minutemen (8-2-6).
The Knights ended their season at 5-12 in Ryan Worman’s first season as their coach.
