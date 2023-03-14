LAGRANGE — Regular season and tournament champion West Noble led the area with three First Team honorees on the 2022-23 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Basketball Team.
Senior guard Austin Cripe, senior swingman Nevin Phares and junior post player Bradyn Barth made the All-NECC team from the Chargers after leading the team to one of its better seasons in program history at 21-4. It was the second time in program history West Noble won at least 20 games in a season. The first time was in the 1971-72 season, when the Charger boys last won conference tournament and regular season titles in the same season.
The Chargers won an outright conference title for the first time since 1986.
Westview, Central Noble, Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Fremont had two players apiece earn All-NECC honors. Guards Brady Yoder and Wiley Minix were picked from the Class 2A sectional champion Warriors. Senior guard Conner Lemmon and junior forward Isaiah Gard were selected from the Cougars.
Laker All-NECC picks were seniors Ben Keil and Christian Troyer. The Panther dynamic duo of seniors Chase Bachelor and Isaiah Malone also made it along with Eagle guards Conner Slee and Ethan Bontrager.
Also making the all-conference team were Angola junior guard Dane Lantz and Eastside senior forward Santino Brewer.
CN juniors Drew Pliett and Sam Essegian were among the All-NECC honorable mentions.
The All-NECC selections overall primarily consisted of juniors and seniors.
2022-23 All-Northeast Corner
Conference Boys Basketball Team
First Team
West Noble — Austin Cripe, Sr., G; Nevin Phares, Sr., F-G; Bradyn Barth, Jr., C. Westview — Brady Yoder, Sr., G; Wiley Minix, Jr., G. Central Noble — Conner Lemmon, Sr., G; Isaiah Gard, Jr., F. Lakeland — Ben Keil, Sr., G; Christian Troyer, Sr., F. Prairie Heights — Isaiah Malone, Sr., F; Chase Bachelor, Sr., G. Fremont — Conner Slee, Jr., G; Ethan Bontrager, Sr., G. Fairfield — Seth Yoder, Sr., G. Angola — Dane Lantz, Jr., G. Eastside — Santino Brewer, Sr., F.
Honorable Mentions
Drew Pliett (CN), Sam Essegian (CN), Luke Helmuth (WV), Nate Keil (LL), Tyler Call (A), Tyson Frey (FF), Kyle Smith (Garrett), Caden Ummel (Churubusco).
