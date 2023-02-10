Two charged with murder in 1975 death
ALBION — Two men have been charged in the murder of a 17-year-old North Webster girl found drowned on the Elkhart River in Noble County in August 1975.
Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen and John W. Lehman, 67, of Auburn, were arrested Monday in their respective homes relating to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, whose body was discovered Aug. 7, 1975, at 10:30 a.m. in the water near the Mallard’s Roost public access site off C.R. 600W.
Both men have been preliminarily charged with murder and are being held without bond at the Noble County Jail where they were formally booked Tuesday morning. Initial hearings for both men took place Wednesday in Noble Circuit Court.
The arrests came as a result of tips to police and DNA evidence.
According to court documents, Mitchell left work at Epworth Forrest Church on the north side of Webster Lake in Kosciusko County at 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Mitchell was offered a ride home from work, but had intended on walking the 1/2 mile to Adventureland amusement park.
At 4:16 a.m. the following day, her parents reported her as missing.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 1975, the body was discovered in the water by a father and son near Mallard’s Roost Bridge. Authorities were notified at that point, and the father and son returned to the river and brought the woman’s body to the river bank.
An autopsy performed later that day determined the cause of Mitchell’s death to be drowning, according to court documents, and that her death “occurred rapidly and that she made a violent struggle to survive.”
Police received numerous tips over the years but nothing that could lead to an arrest.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Joe Hustell interviewed a man who allegedly said that had attended a a high school party in 1975 with Bandy and Lehman. According to court documents, “while at the party, a conversation about the murder of Laurel J. Mitchell came up, and Fred Bandy Jr. stated he and John Wayne Lehman committed that crime together.”
DNA evidence from Mitchell’s clothing was resubmitted to the Indiana State Police Laboratory in 2019.
Bandy provided a voluntary DNA sample to police on Dec. 5, 2022.
On Jan. 13 of this year, the Indiana State Police Laboratory provided detectives with a certificate of analysis which showed that Bandy was 13 billion times more likely to be the contributor of the DNA in Mitchell’s clothing than any other unknown person.
Auburn Mayor gives state of the city address
AUBURN – During Wednesday’s State of the City Wednesday, Mayor Mike Ley declared, “Auburn is a city on the move.
“I believe Auburn is perhaps on the verge of seeing the largest economic investment period – in the next 5-7 years – than in the history of the city.
“The investments we are seeing in our community currently is tremendous,” Ley said. “We had $36.5 million in residential, industrial, commercial and institutional development in 2022. Much more is on the way for 2023.”
During his hour-long address, the mayor repeated that city tax rates have gone down – the lowest rate since 2011, he said – even while the city makes equipment purchases, replaces sidewalks and tackles other issues.
The city’s current assessed value is $793 million, according to information shared Wednesday. The current tax rate is $0.95 per $100 in assessed value.
His address, conducted before a gathering of department heads, several City Council members, city officials and citizens, included the announcement that Belle Tire is coming to an undisclosed location in Auburn.
Other developments that Ley said he could not divulge more information involve additional restaurants.
He highlighted steps taken to apply for a federal grant in hopes of building a railroad overpass over the CSX tracks on South Wayne Street and the success of the city’s sidewalk replacement program.
Many of the projects discussed are part of the Auburn 2040 master plan, the city’s strategic investment plan and DeKalb County’s strategic vision plan.
He also pointed out future annexations of land – with hopes to complete this year – on all four sides of the city could bring more than 400 acres. Of that, 170 acres is planned for residential development, with the potential for 400 to 500 housing units.
Proposed new housing developments will bring additional multi-family, single-family, apartments, condos, duplex units and town homes to Auburn.
“That’s a big deal in my book,” Ley said.
Man busted for dealing marijuana bought in Michigan
ANGOLA — A central Indiana man learned that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan doesn’t mean you can transport it legally into Indiana — especially some eight pounds of it — where medicinal and recreational marijuana remains illegal.
On Monday shortly before 3 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Andy Smith stopped a silver Honda passenger car for a speeding violation on southbound Interstate 69 in Steuben County near mile marker 353.
While identifying the driver, Matthew Scott Bell, 45, Beech Grove, Smith noticed a sealed package in plain view on the front passenger seat that was labeled as “RSO CANNABIS GUMMIES,” according to an Indiana State Police news release.
When asked about the package, Bell told Smith that the cannabis product was legally purchased in Michigan. Smith told Bell that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana.
“As a general reminder for Indiana residents, as well as others that choose to legally purchase marijuana products in another state, marijuana in any form (such as cannabis/THC edibles, waxes, oils, vape cartridges, etc.) is illegal to possess in the state of Indiana,” Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker said in a news release.
“It is also illegal to operate a motor vehicle while impaired with these drugs. If you choose to purchase and/or consume marijuana in a state where it is considered lawful to purchase and possess, it would be advisable not to bring your purchases back to Indiana.”
Meanwhile, the probable cause search of Bell’s vehicle that followed revealed more than eight pounds of suspected marijuana and more than seven pounds of packaged edible products, along with a wide assortment of other marijuana-related products and paraphernalia.
Bell was placed under arrest and transported to the Steuben County jail, where he was booked in.
Bell posted a bond for $11,500 to get out of jail shortly after he was booked into jail and continued on his way, said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Travis Musser. The case is under review by the prosecutor’s office for the filing of formal charges.
Because no formal charges have been filed, it hasn’t been assigned to a specific court.
Bell was arrested on Level 5 felony dealing marijuana, Level 6 felony dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor dealing marijuana, Class A misdemeanor possession of marijuana and Class B misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
For the two felony charges, Bell is facing up to 7 1/2 years in prison.
