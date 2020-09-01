Boys Tennis
Fremont loses tight dual at Fairfield Monday
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday. That score does not tell you how close it was.
Three matches went three sets and the Falcons won them all. The two straight-set wins included first sets that went to a tiebreaker.
Nick Miller scored the lone point for Fremont (8-4, 1-2 NECC) by winning his match at No. 2 singles.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 6-5. Conner Trobaugh and Brody Foulk each won a singles match and a doubles match for Fremont.
Fairfield 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Colin Hochstedler (FF) def. Ethan Bock 7-6 (7-4), 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (FR) def. Kaden Plett 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. 3. Cooper LeCount (FF) def. Evan Towns 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Lance Martin-Ethan Yoder (FF) def. Nick Rutherford-Sam Verdin 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. 2. Brandon Kauffman-Mick Moore (FF) def. Josh Sherbondy-Isaac Hirschy 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.
Girls Golf
Railroaders get two victories at Zollner
ANGOLA — Garrett shot a 201 to defeated Leo with 217 and Northeast Corner Conference foe Angola with 234 Monday at Zollner.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 42. Other Railroader scores were Abby Weaver 51, Courtney Barse 58, and Madi Flaugh and Sophia Ruble both 60.
Katie Smith had a 53 and Hannah Hagerty a 55 for Angola. Other scores for the Hornets were Lucy Smith 59, and Hannah Conley and Sydney Warren both 67.
Sydney Holub and Miranda Freeman both shot 50s to lead Leo.
Westview bests Angola, Fairfield at Goshen
GOSHEN — The Warriors picked up two wins over the Hornets and Falcons in an NECC tri-match on Tuesday.
Westview finished with 226, followed by Angola with 231 and Fairfield at 234.
Westview’s Hope Haarer was the individual medalist with 43.
Angola was led by Katie Smith, who shot a 48.
Barons shoot season-best in win
BLUFFTON — DeKalb shot a season-best score in a 199-203 win over Norwell on Tuesday at Timber Ridge Golf Course.
Lillie Cone was the individual medalist, and Fayth Edmondson and Kaitlin Traylor both shot personal best.
Chargers go 1-1
SYRACUSE — West Noble beat the Squires but lost to the Wildcats on Tuesday at South Shore.
The Chargers finished with a score of 210. Whitko ended up with a score of 197 and Manchester had 227.
West Noble’s Kacee Click earned medalists honors with a 42.
Boys Soccer
DeKalb player’s name incorrect
AUBURN — DeKalb junior varsity player Adrian Hernandez was identified incorrectly in a story in Tuesday’s edition.
The Star regrets the error.
Chargers fall to No. 9 NorthridgeMIDDLEBURY — The West Noble boys soccer team fell 2-0 to the Class 3A No. 9 Northridge on Tuesday night.
The Chargers were led by Juan Ibarra’s 10 saves in the goal. The Raiders had 13 corner kicks and 10 shots on goal.
The West Noble JV lost 5-0 to Northridge, and Cy Wolheter finished with 15 saves for the Chargers.
Postponement
The boys tennis match between Lakeland and West Noble scheduled for Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.
The make-up date is Monday, Sept. 14.
Volleyball Lakeland takes down Garrett Tuesday
LAGRANGE — The Lakers handed the Railroaders their first loss of the season with a 3-1 win in NECC action on Tuesday.
Lakeland won 25-7, 26-24, 13-25, 25-20.
Chargers fall to Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — Northridge defeated West Noble in straight sets on Tuesday night.
The Raiders won 25-20, 25-9, 25-14.
Angola gets past Fairfield
BENTON — The Hornets defeated the Falcons for an NECC victory on Tuesday.
Angola lost the first set 25-23 but won the final three sets 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.
