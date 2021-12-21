TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Angola at Snider Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Fremont at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mishawaka at Westview, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Wawasee, 6:15 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble at Wawasee, 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Baldwin Wallace at Trine, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.