TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Angola at Snider Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Fremont at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mishawaka at Westview, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Wawasee, 6:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble at Wawasee, 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Baldwin Wallace at Trine, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Eastside (at old Butler High School gym), 7:30 p.m.
