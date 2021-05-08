Prep Baseball Eastside wins high-scoring game
BUTLER — Eastside scored eight times in the sixth inning to defeat North Side 13-9 at Butler Saturday.
The Blazers (15-4) scored two runs each in the first and second innings before the Legends tallied five times in the third. Eastside tied it in the third before North Side took a 6-5 lead in the fifth.
Owen Willard had two doubles, scored three times and drove in three for the Blazers.
Laithyn Cook and Wade Miller had two hits each. One of Cook’s hits was a double.
Jake Buchanan, Hayden Gardner, Carsen Jacobs and Caleb Vanover had hits for Eastside.
Cook pitched three innings of relief to get the win. He struck out two and allowed three hits. Liam Franz started, pitching three innings. He gave up four hits and struck out three. Miller pitched an inning of relief, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Garrett, Lions split twinbill
LEO — Garrett and Leo’s baseball teams split a doubleheader Saturday.
The Railroaders won the first game 7-5. The Lions won the second game 15-5.
In the opener, Leo led 3-1 after two innings, but Garrett scored three times each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Kail Baughman pitched a complete game for the Railroaders, striking out seven, walking one and allowing six hits. Of Leo’s five runs, only two were earned. Garrett made five errors and Leo made six in the opening game.
At the plate, Baughman and Graham Kelham had doubles. Jacob Molargik had two hits, driving in three runs. Kelham also had two hits. Gage Smith drove in a pair of runs.
After each team scored twice in the first inning of game two, Leo erupted for eight runs in the second. The Lions added one in the fifth and four in the sixth after Garrett scored three times in the top of the sixth.
Dominick Wilson had a double for the Railroaders in the second game.
Smith, Luke Byers, Jaxson Nodine, Trey Perkowski and Trey Richards had hits for Garrett.
Girls Tennis Barons edge Huntington North
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb edged Huntington North 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Friday.
Ella Cruz won 6-2, 6-1 over Lindsey Hunt and Alli Burton took a 6-1, 6-1 victory from Kadi El-Hussein at the first doubles spots.
Huntington North’s Elisa Motteroni defeated Lauren Blythe 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 at three singles.
Evie Pepple and Kenlee Dick provided DeKalb’s other point with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Emily Crist and Aydan Pheral at two doubles. Chloe Hart and Stephanie Atkinson won 6-2, 6-3 over Bella Brunson and Maddie Hickman at one doubles for the Vikings.
Each team won two junior varsity matches. Brooklyn Clark was a singles winner for DeKalb, and the Baron doubles team of Alexis Leco and Katelynne Hartsough also won.
Middle School Golf DeKalb defeats three foes
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 178 to 186 for Garrett, 209 for Leo and 216 for Eastside in a four-way match Friday at Bridgewater.
A.J. Shambaugh of DeKalb was the medalist with a 35. Garrett’s Carter Demske shot a 37.
DeKalb’s junior varsity was led by 45s from Sophie Pfister and Grace Pfister, and 46 from Paige Williams.
College Sports
Trine makes schedule changes
The championship softball game of Pool A in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament between Trine and Alma was moved to Monday afternoon due to forecasted rainy weather in Angola today.
The game will start at 3 p.m. on Monday. A second game will be played at around 5:30 if Alma wins the first game.
The Trine-Alma winner will play Pool B winner Calvin later this week in a Best-of-3 series for the tournament championship and the automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Trine’s home baseball game with Hope rescheduled for Saturday due to rain on Thursday was canceled in large part due to scheduling conflicts. The Thunder’s regular season is now over and they await the draw for the MIAA Tournament.
