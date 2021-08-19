KENDALLVILLE — The Northeastern Center is offering assistance to students and staff members of area schools during the 2021-22 school year.
Northeastern Center will be offering a no-cost school assistance program to individuals in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties. The program provides two free counseling sessions to all students and staff at no charge.
Participants do not need to be a client of Northeastern Center to take advantage of the program.
The school systems include DeKalb Eastern School District, Garrett-Keyser Butler Community Schools, East Noble School Corp, Central Noble School Corp., West Noble School Corp., Smith-Green Community Schools (Whitley/Noble County), Lakeland School Corp., Westview School System, and MSD Steuben County.
“Northeastern Center is excited to partner with area schools and families to offer free counseling sessions,” said Dottie Fuentes, chief clinical officer. “These initial counseling sessions can provide immediate relief and be a valuable resource to families in need.”
Ultimately if our youth and youth-serving organizations are healthy, our community is better, and their futures are brighter. Northeastern Center recognizes the importance of academic success and wants to assist our community schools in meeting our students’ and teachers’ social and emotional well-being.
Those individuals wishing to take part in the program need to call the local Northeastern Center office to schedule an initial counseling session. There is no deductible, co-pay, or pre-authorization required to access the free sessions. Most counseling sessions will take place at the closest Northeastern Center outpatient office.
Students and staff may self-refer into the program; however, any participant under 18 years of age will require consent from a parent.
The program is an opportunity for schools to receive free mental health education training on various topics, including suicide awareness, for staff, students, and families.
After completion of the initial two free counseling sessions, there is no obligation to continue treatment. If an individual chooses to continue services, Northeastern Center offers fee assistance based on family income and accepts most insurances. Free services exclude psychiatric services (medication management) and inpatient services.
Help is available for all mental health issues, and all services are confidential and private. Some common mental health concerns include, but are not limited to, depression, anxiety, family relationship issues, eating disorders, substance abuse, and social anxiety problems.
To access the program, persons should call their nearest Northeastern Center office or call Northeastern Center’s Emergency Solutions line at (800) 790-0118.
Northeastern Center provides outpatient mental health services in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, and DeKalb counties. Northeastern Center’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
