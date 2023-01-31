Five people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew A. Chatfield, 35, of the 7700 block of South U.S. 27, arrested on Cora Lane at Coldwater Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kristina H. Delucenay, 40, of the 800 block of Dragon Shores, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Growth Parkway at North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandy L. Gibson, 30, of the 900 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 327 north of C.R. 575S on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Heath S. Harris Sr., 31, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a fugitive warrant.
• Cody J. Ormsbee, 30, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
