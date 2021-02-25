Enrollment: 332

Website: hcs.k12.in.us

District: Franklin Township in DeKalb County and Otsego and Richland townships in Steuben County

Superintendent: Anthony Cassel

Board Members: Jeremy Hill, Jamy Merritt, Stacy Shull, Lee Stoy, April Holden

Extracurriculars: Sports, music, clubs and activities

Hamilton Elementary (K-6)

Phone: 488-2101

Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton

Principal: Kristyn Watkins

Hamilton Junior-Senior High (7-12)

Phone: 488-2161

Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton

Co-principals: Anthony Cassel and Greg Piatt

