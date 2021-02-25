Enrollment: 332
Website: hcs.k12.in.us
District: Franklin Township in DeKalb County and Otsego and Richland townships in Steuben County
Superintendent: Anthony Cassel
Board Members: Jeremy Hill, Jamy Merritt, Stacy Shull, Lee Stoy, April Holden
Extracurriculars: Sports, music, clubs and activities
Hamilton Elementary (K-6)
Phone: 488-2101
Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
Principal: Kristyn Watkins
Hamilton Junior-Senior High (7-12)
Phone: 488-2161
Address: 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
Co-principals: Anthony Cassel and Greg Piatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.