NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Elliot Schwartz of Auburn traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to compete in the Music City BMX National races.
Schwartz is the first person from Auburn to win at a BMX National level race, bringing home a first and second place trophy from the three-day event.
Schwartz credits his coaching and Fort Wayne BMX family for pushing him and helping him develop the physical and mental tools needed to compete at that level. BMX is a sport that allows riders to see self-improvement through hard work and determination, and all that effort at Schwartz’s local track with friends and family afforded him tangible results on the national stage.
Schwartz looks forward to another successful season of local track racing, with his sights set on the state race series, and future national events.
For the 2023 season, he wanted to elevate his level of competition and set a goal to compete in his first national race.
The Music City National is a three-day event, with separate races on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Going in, he wasn’t sure what to expect, having never competed at this track, nor any national-level race before. He simply wanted to stay upright, try his best and represent his home track proudly.
Wearing his FWBMX City Champion jersey, he came out of day 1 as the winner for his age group. With savvy track line management, some aggressive cornering, and an unmatched will to win, he wore down the competition through each moto he raced in.
Finishing first or second in each of round one, round two, quarterfinal and semi-final motos, he came up strongest when it mattered most, finishing in first place in the 9-year old finals. Making the main final would’ve been an incredible feat on its own, but to win it was something nobody expected. The competition was seasoned and tough, with state- and nationally-ranked competitors throughout each of his motos. He opted out of racing for day 2 as he nursed a wrist injury. For day 3, the final day of competition, he chose to compete again despite his wrist injury and walked away with a second-place finish.
Schwartz is a 9-year old intermediate rider out of Auburn who races regularly at his “home track,” Fort Wayne BMX, which is located in Franke Park, behind the zoo, in Fort Wayne. Barney Goodwin is track operator.
Schwartz got his start in summer of 2021 through the FWBMX rookie camp, and quickly found it to be a sport he’s passionate about. Throughout 2022, he continued his development with FWBMX coaches, was named FWBMX’s Most Improved Rider for the 2022 season, and won the City Championship for his age group.
The Music City National is one of the largest competitions in the sport of BMX racing, bringing in racers of all ages and skill levels from all over the world.
Now an Olympic sport, BMX racing is dirt track bicycle racing, a sport that got its big start in the 1980’s and continues strong today for racers of all ages. There are seven BMX tracks in the state of Indiana that hosts weekly practices and races at the local level. They also host their own qualifiers for the state race series, but none of them host national level races.
While there are many national races hosted at various tracks all across the US, the Music City National hosted by Nashville each year over Memorial Day weekend is a significant event and is circled on the calendars of many racers.
