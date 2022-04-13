Easter eggs are decorated in many hues before they’re ultimately hidden for youngsters to find. While pastel-colored eggs are the norm, one color has particular religious significance for those who want to go a bit bolder with their egg displays.
It is tradition among Orthodox Christians to exchange red eggs.
According to History.com, red eggs are associated with Mary Magdalene and her role in Christianity. After the Ascension of Christ, Mary Magdalene went to the Roman emperor and greeted him with “Christ is Risen.” He then stated, “Christ has not risen no more than that egg is red (pointing to an egg on his table).” After making the statement, the egg turned blood red.
Mary Magdalene then began preaching Christianity to him, and the red egg has come to symbolize the blood of Christ redeeming the world.
