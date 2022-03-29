BUTLER — The 2021 season will go down as the best in Eastside’s already rich baseball history.
Not only did the Blazers capture Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships, plus a sectional title, they added more jewels to the crown with the program’s first-ever regional and semi-state championships.
That team finished 26-7 before losing 4-0 to Providence in the Class 2A state championship game at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
Six starters graduated from that team, however, including catcher Dylan Hertig, infielders Liam Franz, Hayden Gardner and Colben Steury and outfielders Wade Miller and Caleb Vanover.
Having the experience of playing on the big stage is nothing but beneficial for the returning players, according to head coach Aaron Willard (104-34 in five seasons).
“I think it’s helped them. They got a lot of practice that a lot of teams won’t,” the Blazer mentor said. “We got a couple of extra weeks of practice. They were getting better and I think that’s helped them.
“We had a good winter. Our limited contact stuff, we got in. I think a lot of our guys gotten better. We’ll just see how much better.”
While there are holes to fill in 2022, pitching will be a strength.
Senior Owen Willard finished 9-1, with a miniscule 0.538 earned run average and 136 strikeouts in 78 innings. He has signed to play Division I baseball at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Juniors Carsen Jacobs (3-1, 2.13 ERA) and Caeden Moughler (4-1, 1.217 ERA) give Eastside plenty of experience. Seniors Jack Buchanan (2-0), Laithyn Cook (2-1) and Nick Snyder, who missed most of last season with injury, provide plenty of options.
“Carsen’s better, Caeden’s going to be better,” coach Willard said. “They have that experience of varsity baseball. Laithyn will throw. Jack’s probably one of our top guys. Nick’s potential is unbelievable. Owen’s one of the better ones around.
“We have some guys we can throw out there,” the Blazer mentor said. “We have guys who can throw it. A couple of those guys have got to learn to throw it over the plate and be consistent. They have to throw it across and let our defense play a little bit too.”
As a lead-off hitter, Owen Willard led the team in several categories, batting .481 with 51 hits, 42 runs scored and 36 runs batted in. He also led the Blazers with 14 doubles, three triples, 16 stolen bases and drew a team-best 26 walks.
Buchanan batted .270 with 27 hits and 31 RBIs.
Kolt Gerke, Hugh Henderson (14 runs scored, seven steals), Loden Johnson, Brady Laub, Jace Mayberry, Dackotia Reed and Ryder Reed look to make an impact this season.
Laub, a junior, and Mayberry, a freshman, will split time behind the plate. Buchanan and Snyder are leading candidates at first, with Lincoln Pfefferkorn another possibility.
Cook will play second, with Willard at short and Ryder Reed at third. Snyder, Johnson or Wyatt Davis could also see time in the infield.
“A lot of our infielders can multiple positions,” coach Willard said. “I like that versatility.” Some of that will depend on who’s on the mound for the Blazers.
Jacobs is the leading candidate to take over in center field, with Moughler in right and Henderson in left. Dackotia Reed is a strong candidate to play in the outfield as well. Johnny Eck and Kolt Gerke are other outfield possibilities.
“I love our outfield,” Willard said. “We lost some guys, but we’ve got some guys who can track it down. It’s probably one of my better outfields ever as far as speed and being able to read the baseball.
“In the infield, there’s some spots. When Owen goes to the mound and we move Ryder or Laithyn to short, are they going to be able to handle that? If Owen plays second, who’s going to play third?
“There’s some question marks,” the Eastside coach said. “There’s going to be some times where we’re scratching our heads but that’s with all of us.”
While pitching and defense can limit the other team’s scoring chances, at some point, you have to put runs across the plate to be able to win.
“Offensively, it will be a work in progress,” he continued. “I think we have a lot of potential, but at the same time, we don’t have the same firepower we did at the end of last season, where we grew up in the middle of the year and started hitting it.
“Hopefully, the same thing can happen here where we get some at-bats under our belts, get 20-30 at-bats and some guys start to understand and figure it out a little bit.”
The Blazers are slated to host Woodlan Thursday before venturing across the state line Saturday to play in the Archbold, Ohio invitational. Eastside will face Prairie Heights at Parkview Field on April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.