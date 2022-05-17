KENDALLVILLE — “The team without a track.”
That’s the motto the Angola girls track and field team has had this season as their home track is currently under renovation.
That didn’t stop the Hornets from winning the Northeast Corner Conference Championship a week ago, and it certainly didn’t stop them from winning their first sectional since 2017 on Tuesday, ending the Knights’ three-year reign as champions.
“My goodness sakes,” Cockroft said. “Those girls were so good tonight.”
The Hornets fought for every single point in a meet that was a two-horse race between Angola and East Noble, with the Hornets edging out the Knights 119-113.50.
Angola had four champions for the night, Jordan Davenport in the 800 meters (2.29.48), Morgan Gaerte in the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches) and the 4x400 (Jayden Smith, Olivia Thomas, Davenport, Karleigh Gillen) and 4x800 (Gracynn Hinkley, Isabella Underwood-Sanders, Davenport, Gillen) teams.
“We had a really good practice Saturday morning and we talked about it on the bus that it was a great indicator of how they’d do tonight,” Cockroft said. “They didn’t want to settle for second place and they really wanted to go and get after it.”
Gillen added a runner-up finish in the 400 in a time of 1:01.21, while Hinkley finished second in the 800 (5:24.49) and Ashley Villa-Romero was second in the 100 hurdles (16.53). Charlotte Rodriguez also qualified for regionals by placing third in the long jump (15-8).
“Those girls earned it,” co-coach Troy Smith said. “Nothing’s been handed to them and we’re just very proud of them.”
For East Noble, the Knights’ 4x100 relay team of Danyelle Jordan, Aaleigh Hudson, Hope Fleck and Emma Forker won their race in 51.24 seconds to advance to regionals, along with individual champions Forker in the long jump (17-7.75) and Addison Lindsey in the 3200 (11:14.37) who won her race by 30 seconds. Forker was also second in the 100 dash (13.05).
“It was very nice to see our 4x100, Forker and Lindsey win championships,” Knights coach Cody Wait said. “Lily Dechert, who has been an alternate her entire career and is now a regional qualifier, was great to see her do well tonight. We had some really great performances tonight.”
Also qualifying for East Noble to regionals were Dechert, who was third in the pole vault (9-0), Rae David, who placed third in the 1600 (5:29.67) and the runner-up 4x800 team of David, Lindsey, Lydia Keihn and Dakota Rodgers (10:14.80).
“I’m not disappointed with second,” Wait said. “Once again it came down to the wire and our girls gave us everything they had. Everyone was chomping at the bit to get every point they could and they went out and killed it today. A lot of our freshmen will be going to regionals for the first time and so I think the excitement will be fun.”
In third was Garrett with 77.5 points, led by Nataley Armstrong winning the 400 (59.27) and Jordan Baer winning the pole vault (9-6). Earning second-place for the Railroaders were Armstrong in the 200 (26.47) and Addyson Trausch in the shot put (31-4). Abby Weaver was also third in the discus (100-9).
West Noble was fourth in the meet with 65 points and were led by Madelynn Bottles in the discus (112-4) and Emily Mawhorter in the long jump (16-3.25), who each took second. Bottles was also third in the shot put (30-7), and Stefany Dominguez in the 100 (13.11) and Yoseline Haro in the 200 (27.15) were also third. The 4x100 team of Madison Yates, Dominguez, Haro, and Mawhorter (51.42) and 4x400 team of Ruby Clark, Elizaabeth Chritlieb, Ava Bish and Rachel Klages (10:42.95) each qualified for regionals with third-place finishes.
Westview’s Lucy Rensberger took home championships in both the discus (127-5) and shot put (32-5), while Stacy Stutzman was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (49.38) to move on to regionals. The 4x400 team of Stutzman, Adelyn Rainsberger, Natalie Privett and Penelope Eash also placed third (4:20.25).
DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett, Abby DeTray, Scout Warner and Myca Miller all qualified for the Barons in their respective events. Bennett won the 1600 (5:13.01) and was runner-up in the 3200 (11:44.93). Warner finished second at the high jump (5-1), DeTray was third in the 800 (2:31.18) and Miller was third in the 100 hurdles (16.78).
Eastside’s Brittney Geiger won the 300 hurdles, running it in 48.66 seconds, and Lily Kreischer took third in the 400 (1:02.76). The 4x400 relay team of Kreischer, Geiger, Allison Hoffelder, and Sydnee Kessler also placed second (4:19.64) to make it to the regional stage.
Ella Zolman was the lone individual regional qualifier for Central Noble, taking sectional championships in the 100 (12.69) and 200 (26.04) dashes. The 4x100 team of Isabella Worman, Madi Vice, Zolman and Colen Truelove placed second (51.41) to also qualify.
Fremont’s Morgan Gannon was the lone Eagle to qualify for regionals, racing to third-place in the 3200 (12:26.39).
Lakeland’s Brooklyn Rettig and Emma Schiffli each qualified for regionals, with Rettig placing third in the high jump (5-1) and Schiffli finishing second (9-3) in the pole vault.
No Prairie Heights athlete placed in the top three to automatically qualify for Indiana Wesleyan, though Allie Springer was fourth in both the 100 hurdles (16.90) and long jump (15-7.25) while Sage Walworth was fourth in the pole vault (8-6).
IHSAA East Noble Girls Track & Field Sectional
Team Scores
1. Angola 119, 2. East Noble 113.5, 3. Garrett 77.5, 4. West Noble 65, 5. Westview 54, 6. DeKalb 52, 7. Eastside 41, 8. Central Noble 37, 9. Prairie Heights 26, 10. Fremont 21, 11. Lakeland 16, 12. Hamilton 2.
Event results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 12.69, 2. Forker (EN) 13.05, 3. Dominguez (WN) 13.11, 4. Pelliccia (A) 13.18, 5. Fleck (EN) 13.40, 6. McClure (A) 13.60, 7. A. Cox (DK) 13.68, 8. Schrock (WV) 13.77.
200 — 1. Zolman (CN) 26.04, 2. Armstrong (G), 26.47, 3. Haro-Rodriguez (WN) 27.15, 4. Pelliccia (A) 27.57, 5. McClure (A) 27.65, 6. B. Jacobs (G) 27.78, 7. Forker (EN) 27.86, 8. Fleck (EN) 29.45.
400 — 1. Armstrong (G) 59.27, 2. Gillen (A) 1:01.21, 3. Kreischer (ES) 1:01.25, 4. L. Crow (EN) 1:02.76, 5. Haynes (G) 1:04.23, 6. Eash (WV) 1:04.74, 7. Hoffelder (ES) 1:05.39, 8. P. Baker (F) 1:05.99.
800 — 1. Davenport (A) 2:29.48, 2. Hinkley (A) 2:29.87, 3. DeTray (DK) 2:31.18, 4. Rainsberger (WV) 2:31.32, 5. R. David (EN) 2:32.74, 6. Keihn (EN) 2:38.96, 7. Schiffli (LL) 2:39.47, 8. K. Kaufmann (ES) 2:40. 35.
1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:13.01, 2. Hinkley (A) 5:24.49, 3. R. David (EN) 5:29.67, 4. DeTray (DK) 5:35.54, 5. Keihn (EN) 5:39.56, 6. M. Gannon (F) 5:43.60, 7. Bish (WN) 5:53.32, 8. M. Rinehold (CN) 5:58.06.
3,200 — 1. Lindsey (EN) 11:14.37, 2. Bennett (DK) 11:44.93, 3. Gannon (FR) 12:26.39, 4. Rodgers (EN) 12:29.60, 5. Mast (WV) 12:44.55, 6. Budak (A) 12:46.60, 7. Fernandez (PH) 12:48.49, 8. Schneider (A) 13:16.74.
100 Hurdles — 1. Baer (G) 16.07, 2. Villa-Romero (A) 16.53, 3. M. Miller (DK) 16.78, 4. Springer (PH) 16.90, 5. Truelove (CN) 17.06, 6. Munson (EN) 17.25, 7. Paris (CN), 17.60, 8. M. Seymour (EN) 17.62.
300 Hurdles — 1. B. Geiger (ES) 48.66, 2. Stutzman (WV) 49.38, 3. Kessler (E) 49.60, 4. Villa-Romero (A) 50.53, 5. M. Yates (WN) 51.25, 6. O. Thomas (A), 51.32, 7. A. Parr (F) 51.70, 8. Munson (EN), 51.92.
4x100 Relay — 1. East Noble (Jordan, Hudson, Fleck, Forker) 51.24, 2. Central Noble (Worman, Vice, Zolman, Truelove) 51.41, 3. West Noble (Yates, Dominguez, Haro-Rodriguez, Mawhorter) 51.42, 4. Angola (Caswell, Krebs, Luna, Pelliccia) 52.75, 5. DeKalb (Lowery, M. Miller, J. Allen, A. Cox) 53.93, 6. Fremont (Zuccolotto, Schlottman, Parr, P. Baker) 54.80, 7. Prairie Heights (Springer, German, Walworth, Kain) 55.81, 8. Eastside (Fike, A. Baker, Whittney, Kimpel) 58.08.
4x400 Relay — 1. Angola (Smith, Thomas, Davenport, Gillen) 4:14.46, 2. Eastside (Geiger, Hoffelder, Kessler, Kreischer) 4:19.64, 3. Westview (Stutzman, Rainsberger, Privett, Eash) 4:20.25, 4. East Noble (L. Crow, J. Crow, Munson, Seymour) 4:20.76, 5. West Noble (Yates, Venturi, Haro-Rodriguez, Mawhorter) 4:24.13, 6. Garrett (Haynes, Malcolm, Jacobs, Gordon) 4:35.22, 7. Central Noble (Piati, Dewitt, Rinehold, Vice) 4:40.25, 8. DeKalb (Lowery, Slavin, DeTray, Carroll) 4:44.09.
4x800 Relay — 1. Angola (Hinkley, Underwood-Sanders, Davenport, Gillen) 10:05.41, 2. East Noble (Rodgers, Keihn, David, Lindsey) 10:14.80, 3. West Noble (Clark, Christlieb, Bish, Klages) 10:42.95, 4. Garrett (Ebert, A. Haynes, Malcolm, Jacobs) 10:57.89, 5. Prairie Heights (Steele, Glasgo, Lewis, Fernandez) 11:01.98, 6. Westview (Owsley, Niccum, Mast, Rainsberger) 11:09.29, 7. Eastside (Buss, R. Smith, K. Haynes, Kauffman) 11:16.94, 8. DeKalb (Woodcox, Bennett, DeTray, Gentis) 11:59.54.
Shot Put — 1. Rensberger (WV) 32-5, 2. Trausch (G) 31-4, 3. Bottles (WN) 30-7, 4. Weaver (G) 30-7, 5. Cole (EN) 30-6, 6. T. Stillman (A) 30-3, 7. West (EN) 30-3, 8. Kaiser (H) 30-3.
Discus — 1. Rensberger (WV) 127-5, 2. Bottles (WN) 112-4, 3. Weaver (G) 100-9, 4. K. Cox (WN) 96-9, 5. Stump (WV) 96-4, 6. Hartman (PH) 96-1, 7. West (EN) 94-4, 8. Kaiser (H) 91-9.
High Jump — 1. Gaerte (A) 5-5, 2. S. Warner (DK) 5-1, 3. Rettig (LL) 5-1, 4. B. Geiger (ES) 4-10, 5t. R. Bradley (EN) and Gordon (G) 4-10, 7. Parr (FR) 4-10, 8. Foulk (FR) 4-10.
Long Jump — 1. Forker (EN) 17-7.75, 2. Mawhorter (WN) 16-3.25, 3. C. Rodriguez (A) 15-8, 4. Springer (PH) 15-7.25, 5. Dominguez (WN) 15-7, 6. J. Crow (EN) 15-3.50, 7. Zuccolotto (FR) 15-0.75, 8. Carroll (DK) 14-11.75.
Pole Vault — 1. Baer (G) 9-6, 2. Schiffli (LL), 9-3, 3. Dechert (EN) 9-0, 4. Walworth (PH) 8-6, 5. Trine (A) 8-6, 6. Holbrook (EN) 8-0, 7. K. Joseph (G) 7-6, 8. Foulk (FR) 7-6.
