FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s and Bishop Dwenger’s boys basketball teams came into Wednesday night’s non-conference contest trending in opposite directions.
The Knights were losers of their last eight, while the Saints, despite their 5-12 record entering the game, were winners of four of their last seven, including a victory over Blackhawk Christian, one of the best 2A teams in the state and one of the best teams in northeast Indiana.
At the end of the night, it was Bishop Dwenger who successfully defended home court, defeating the Knights for the third straight time, 51-46.
“I didn’t think we played bad,” Knights coach Brandon Durnell said. “That was a game where every possession mattered. We struggled against the zone a little bit and that’s something our coaching staff will have to look at, how we can get easier shots against zones, but I thought we played well.
Dwenger’s 6-feet-8-inch junior Caleb Lehrman was fed in the post all night long, throwing down a two-handed dunk for good measure and finishing the night with a game-high 17 points.
“We just need to be a little tougher inside on 6-7 kids,” Durnell said. “We won’t see that very often though, but there’s a chance down the road we will, so we need to find a way to defend that a little better.”
East Noble led 9-8 after the first quarter and won the third and fourth, but an 18-7 run by the Saints in the second to lead 26-16 at halftime proved too costly. Dwenger senior Ethan Roy had three 3-pointers in the quarter and finished the game with nine points.
“The second quarter really killed us,” Durnell said. “It was just we made some poor decisions in that second quarter and they hit some shots.”
The only points scored by the Knights in the period were a pair of baskets from senior Owen Ritchie (14 points) and a combined total of three free throws from senior Hunter Kline (10 points) and sophomore Nathan Bowker (8 points).
The second half opened with a basket from sophomore Kobe Ritchie (7 points) to bring the game back within single digits, but Lehrman would add a free throw and a layup in the post to go up 11.
After a three by Kline and fast break layup by Ritchie, Lehrman received a pass in the post yet again and threw it down with a two-handed slam dunk.
Saints senior Sam Campbell (9 points, 9-for-10 FTs) knocked in a pair of free throws on the next possession after Durnell was assessed a bench warning and then immediately a technical foul. But the Knights responded with an 8-2 run in the form of Ritchie, Kline and junior Owen VanGessel (5 points).
Trailing 37-31 after three, Roy opened it back up with his fourth 3-pointer of the game, before the Knights scored four straight on free throws from Ritchie and VanGessel and a bucket from senior Carter Savoie (2 points). But Bishop Dwenger kept finding answers in the form of Lehrman and senior Camren Quinlan (8 points).
Down by five with about 32 seconds left, Durnell called a timeout following an Owen Ritchie three, but the clock kept running down to about 24 seconds. After some discussion amongst the officials, they decided to put 30 seconds on the clock.
The same exact thing after Kobe Ritchie scored to trail 50-43 and Durnell called a timeout immediately with 8.8 seconds left, but the clock ran down to two seconds left. Again, after an official discussion, they put 8.0 seconds on the clock.
Neither incident of losing a few-tenths of a second each time made a major difference, as Bowker’s three with three seconds left still ended the night in a two-possession game.
“We made some crucial mistakes in the fourth quarter as we’re trying to come back,” Durnell said. “We had a couple of defensive rotation breakdowns that killed us along with two turnovers we had in the second.”
Bishop Dwenger also won the junior varsity game 59-46, and the freshman game, 45-39 in triple overtime.
In the JV game, Knight sophomores Landon Swogger (13 points) and Pace Agee (10 points) led the team, and freshman Eddie Miller (16 points) led the Saints.
Owen Sowles (15 points) and Aladean Sawal (10 points) led the Knights in the freshman game, and Houston Ellinger led Dwenger with 12 points.
The Knights host New Haven for Hall of Fame night today, with a varsity tip time scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m. The induction ceremony will take place immediately following the junior varsity game around 7 p.m.
“New Haven is long and athletic and they’ll show some zone, too,” Durnell said. “So we have to do a lot better trying to find ways to execute against it because we think it’s a winnable game for us.”
