PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Boys, East Noble at Huntington North, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, New Haven at DeKalb, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, Angola at Westview, LaGwana Media on YouTube, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:15 p.m.

Girls, Angola at Fremont, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Premiership: Exeter at Harlequins, CNBC, 10 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Purdue at Penn St., BTN, WKJG-AM 1380, noon

Wichita St. at Houston, CBS, noon

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, noon

Connecticut at Seton Hall, Fox, noon

St. John’s at Providence, FS1, noon

Dayton at George Washington, USA, noon

Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., CBS, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Davidson, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 2 p.m.

VCU at La Salle, USA, 2 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, Fox, WJR-AM 760, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at San Diego St., CBS, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

South Florida at Tulane, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 6 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Florida St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

St. Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas, ESPN2, noon

MEN’S LACROSSE

NLL: Georgia at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS, noon

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

The All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, NBC, 1 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at Dallas, NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.; FS1, 4 p.m.

SPEED SKATING

U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 1500m, Milwaukee, USA, 4 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships: Men’s Short, Nashville, Tenn., NBC, 4 p.m.

U.S. Championships: Free Dance/Pairs’ Free, Nashville, Tenn., USA, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Kansas City at Denver, ABC, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Massachusetts at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan St., BTN, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA, The Sentry Tournament of Champions, 3rd Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii, Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, FS2, 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

New York at Boston, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey, FS1, 8 p.m.

AUTO RACING

AMA Supercross: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif., CNBC, 10 p.m.

