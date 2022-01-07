PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, East Noble at Huntington North, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, New Haven at DeKalb, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, Angola at Westview, LaGwana Media on YouTube, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:15 p.m.
Girls, Angola at Fremont, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Exeter at Harlequins, CNBC, 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue at Penn St., BTN, WKJG-AM 1380, noon
Wichita St. at Houston, CBS, noon
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, noon
Connecticut at Seton Hall, Fox, noon
St. John’s at Providence, FS1, noon
Dayton at George Washington, USA, noon
Virginia at North Carolina, ESPN, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, BTN, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., CBS, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Davidson, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
Villanova at DePaul, FS1, 2 p.m.
VCU at La Salle, USA, 2 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, Fox, WJR-AM 760, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at San Diego St., CBS, 4 p.m.
Kansas at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
South Florida at Tulane, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Florida at Auburn, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Florida St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s (Cal) at BYU, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Championship: Montana St. vs. N. Dakota St., Frisco, Texas, ESPN2, noon
MEN’S LACROSSE
NLL: Georgia at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS, noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The All-American Bowl, in San Antonio, NBC, 1 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at Dallas, NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.; FS1, 4 p.m.
SPEED SKATING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 1500m, Milwaukee, USA, 4 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships: Men’s Short, Nashville, Tenn., NBC, 4 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Free Dance/Pairs’ Free, Nashville, Tenn., USA, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Kansas City at Denver, ABC, ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, ABC, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Massachusetts at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan St., BTN, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA, The Sentry Tournament of Champions, 3rd Round, Kapalua Resort, Kapalua, Hawaii, Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
Playoff: Criollos de Caguas at Cangrejeros de Santurce, Semifinal, FS2, 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
New York at Boston, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liga MX: Queretaro at Monterrey, FS1, 8 p.m.
AUTO RACING
AMA Supercross: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif., CNBC, 10 p.m.
