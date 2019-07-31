FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne got a little more artistic July 26 with the unveiling of its newest installation of original art.
The piece, entitled “Convergence,” will stand tall and proud at the entrance of the soon-to-be opened Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne. Its creator, sculptor Linda Howard, was present at the ceremony, giving context to the white curves that twisted and turned to cast shadows and catch the light into a “visual adventure” of sorts.
“The form relates to the rhythm of the water, the heartbeat of three rivers a crossroad in a powerful, combined force,” Howard said.
The sculpture weighs about 2,400 pounds and is close to 19 feet high, 28 feet wide and 28 feet deep.
Mayor Tom Henry and Dick Waterfield from the Waterfield Foundation had their own interpretations of the art piece, connecting it back to the big-picture work being done to revitalize the downtown area.
“This sculpture represents not only the convergence of the three rivers, but it represents the energy of all people in town who want to make a difference,” Waterfield said.
In January 2016, the Waterfield Foundation donated $100,000 through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. for the creation of the entryway sculpture. The donation, combined with a 50% match from Lilly Endowment, Inc., brought the total value of the donation to $150,000.
The park is the first phase of Fort Wayne’s downtown riverfront development.
The city still has not chosen a new developer for the project that was to be home to a project called the HIVE. An internal committee is still reviewing all the proposals from six applicants and hasn’t yet made a selection, according to city spokeswoman Mary Tyndall.
This is the first glimpse of Promenade Park available for public eyes. The park will officially open Aug. 9 with a range of activities and events organized to celebrate its grand opening.
