Prep Girls Tennis Barons win at Fremont
FREMONT — DeKalb defeated Fremont 3-2 in a non-conference dual on Tuesday.
The Barons (1-3) had one more straight-set win than the Eagles. DeKalb won at No. 1 singles with Sophie Pfister and in both doubles positions with Kenlee Dick and Maddie Hickman at No. 1 and Evie Pepple and Katelynne Hartsough at No. 2.
Fremont (3-4) won two of the three singles matches with Delaney Bock at No. 2 and Ayrianne Gaskill at No. 3.
The junior varsity dual was tied at 4.
DeKalb 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Sophie Pfister (D) def. Chloe Hilvers 7-5, 6-3. 2. Delaney Bock (F) def. Lainy Newbauer 6-2, 6-1. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Sydney Shambaugh 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Kenlee Dick-Maddie Hickman (D) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-1, 6-2. 2. Evie Pepple-Katelynne Hartsough 6-1, 6-1.
Lakewood Park 2nd at South Side Invite
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian finished second in the Fort Wayne South Side Invitational Saturday at Swinney Park.
The Panthers won championships in two positions, No. 1 singles with Lauren Korte and No. 2 doubles with the team of Ava Black and Lucy Rolf.
Prep Boys Volleyball Barons lose to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb lost to Huntington North in three sets on Monday.
College Baseball Trine loses to Adrian
ANGOLA — Adrian handed Trine its eighth straight loss Tuesday, defeating the Thunder 10-3 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Jannen Field.
The Bulldogs (16-14, 8-4 MIAA) had 18 hits. AJ Miranda reached base six times for Adrian, going 4-for-4 with two walks, two home runs, four runs scored and five runs batted in.
Jackson O’Keefe had a single and two walks for Trine (13-17, 4-8). Adam Stefanelli doubled and Robert Kortas tripled. Noah Brettin started pitching and took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned), eight hits and two walks in four innings.
College Lacrosse Trine women pound Bulldogs
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team defeated Adrian 17-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Monday night at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Courtney Rhodes had four goals to lead the Thunder (5-4, 2-2 MIAA). Calista Richmond, Brooke Hoag and Alyssa Keptner had three goals apiece. Richmond also had five assists.
Danielle Gargiulo and Nikki Hibler had two goals each for Trine. Gargiulo and Alyssa Lahutsky each had an assist. Maddy Kasten made five saves in goal.
The Bulldogs are 5-7, 0-4.
College Softball MIAA honors Trine’s Hill
ANGOLA — Trine University freshman Debbie Hill was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Pitcher of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Hill only made one pitching appearance last week and it was a five-inning perfect game in the Thunder’s 9-0 home win over Albion in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The left-hander from Whiteland had eight strikeouts.
