Correction Wrong name for Hamilton runner
Hamilton cross country runner Jordan Fulton was incorrectly identified from Tuesday’s cross country meet with Central Noble and Eastside.
We apologize for the error.
Boys Soccer Panthers handle Westview
AUBURN — Lakewood Park had an impressive 7-1 victory over Westview Thursday evening.
Girls Soccer Barons win NE8 opener
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb defeated New Haven 9-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference opening match for both teams Thursday.
Grace Snyder had three goals and Riley Exford scored twice to lead the Barons (3-0-2 overall, 1-0 NE8). Snyder has 12 goals on the season.
In Waterloo Wednesday, DeKalb was a 9-0 winner over Central Noble.
Snyder and Exford scored three goals apiece for DeKalb.
Charity Lewis scored twice and Maddison Linker once.
Sydney Mansfield had the shutout in net.
LPC battles in loss to Braves
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park competed well in a 3-2 loss to Class 1A No. 8 Blackhawk Christian Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers led 2-1 in the second half. Sam Hartz and Sabra Harms scored for LPC. Hartz assisted on Harms’ goal. Grace Anderson added an assist.
Garrett falls to Westview
EMMA — Garrett lost 6-0 Westview in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Thursday evening. Alexis Miller had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors.
Volleyball
Barons sweep Fremont
FREMONT — DeKalb swept its way to a win over Fremont Wednesday. Scores from 25-17, 25-23, 25-17.
Hope Moring had 21 assists, four kills and eight digs. Paige Pettis had seven kills, four aces and eight digs, and Autumn Straw had nine kills and two blocks.
Natalie Hughes had 18 digs and an ace. Olivia Fetter had eight kills and five digs, and Christina Yarian had five kills and three blocks. Aiva Ring had seven assists and four digs.
Girls Golf Garrett 2nd in NECC match
SYRACUSE — Garrett was second in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match at South Shore Thursday.
Fairfield won with 204, led by medalist Jalee Nunemaker with 44. The Railroaders shot 226, and West Noble had 245.
Sarah Cooper led Garrett with 47, and Abby Weaver shot 51. Jess Culberston had 63 and Courtney Barse shot 65.
Pro Baseball TinCaps lose to Cubs
FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps opened their final homestand of the season with a 13-4 loss to the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
The Cubs had 17 hits. Nelson Velazquez was 4-for-6 with two runs scored and five runs batted in to lead South Bend.
Justin Lopez hit a three-run homer for the TinCaps in the sixth inning. Michael Curry and Dwanya Williams-Sutton each had two hits and a run scored.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Cullen Dana (2-4) could not get out of the first inning as South Bend scored six times.
Cubs starter Zach Mort got the win to improve to 6-2 on the season. He allowed one earned run and four hits in five innings and struck out two.
The TinCaps host South Bend today at 7:05 p.m.
