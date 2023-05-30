TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola at East Noble, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Division III Championships

at Marshall, Texas

First round, Rowan (N.J.) vs. Trine, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Northridge Sectional at Meadow Valley, 8 a.m.

East Noble Sectional at Noble Hawk, 8:30 a.m.

PREP BOYS TRACK & FIELD

IHSAA State Finals, Indiana University, 3 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.