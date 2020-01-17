Boys Basketball Hornets win NECC consolation contest
LIGONIER — Angola defeated Lakeland 52-40 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament consolation game Thursday night at West Noble High School.
The Hornets (6-4) were led by Dyer Ball with 20 points and Joel Knox with 17.
Brayden Bontrager had 20 points for the Lakers (4-8), coached by AHS graduate Nick Burlingame.
Fremont downs Marines
FREMONT — Fremont led 23-4 after one quarter on its way to defeating Hamilton 78-35 Thursday night in a non-conference game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. The Eagles improved to 6-5.
Four Eagles scored in double figures, led by Kameron Colclasure with 15 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds. Gabel Pentecost had 14 points, Nick Miller scored 13 and Ethan Bock added 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Logan Brace grabbed 10 rebounds.
Alex Thain had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Marines (0-12).
In a girls consolation game in Butler, Prairie Heights lost to Eastside 41-34. The Panthers fell to 9-10. The Blazers are 14-4.
College Wrestling Carver gets pin as Trine falls to Comets
ANGOLA — Trine University held its senior night dual against Olivet Thursday night and lost to the Comets 38-6 at Hershey Hall.
Senior Luke Carver was the Thunder’s lone winner in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual, pinning Kamyab Kamali in 57 seconds at 184 pounds.
Trine’s Russell Demarco pinned Devlen Kuschel in 5 minutes, 37 seconds in an exhibition heavyweight match.
Trine travels to Adrian on Thursday.
Trine 38, Olivet 6
125 — Cameron Mahlich (OC) tech. fall Anthony Eberle 16-1, 4:02. 133 — Reese Wallis (OC) major dec. Sebastian Iverson 12-3. 141 — Andrew Castaneda (OC) dec. Justin Davis 5-1. 149 — Drew Mandell (OC) pinned Nevan Freestone, :33. 157 — Cole Hersch (OC) pinned Riley Rasler, 4:02. 165 — Owen Guilford (OC) dec. Owen Conklin 9-5. 174 — Haydn Kinjorski (OC) dec. Nick Miller 5-1. 184 — Luke Carver (Trn) pinned Kamyab Kamali, :57. 197 — Trevor Piggott (OC) major dec. Chase Gibson 13-5. 285 — Dominick Wilson (OC) major dec. Zach Saylor 9-0.
